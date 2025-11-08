Tottenham vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?
Spurs will have to beat multiple injury concerns before taking on Ruben Amorim's Red Devils.
Tottenham Hotspur will be hosting Manchester United in their next match of the Premier League on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Red Devils are aiming for a comeback to winning ways as they resume their Premier League campaign against a Tottenham side that has shown a near-similar form in the competition so far.
Ruben Amorim's men enjoyed a three-game winning streak before their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on November 1. After overcoming their initial struggles, they stand eighth in the Premier League standings with five victories and three losses, adding up to 17 points.
Tottenham's victory over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 bolstered their confidence after suffering a 1-0 Premier League loss to Chelsea. They return to the competition standing sixth on the 20-team points table with 17 points from 10 matches, including 5 wins and 3 defeats.
Spurs will have to beat multiple injury concerns before taking on Amorim's Red Devils. They will be without Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin, Kota Takai, Ben Davies and Archie Gray. Mohammed Kudus and Yves Bissouma might also warm the bench for the London outfit.
For United, Lisandro Martinez is yet to attain peak fitness and won't be available to play.
Spurs vs ManU: Kickoff Time
The Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 6 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.
TOT vs MUN: Head-To-Head
Manchester United have faced Tottenham Hotspur 205 times, winning the rubber 96 times and losing on 58 occasions. The two teams have played out 51 draws.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Officials
Samuel Barrott will be the match referee for the Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester United contest.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentacur, Pape Matar Sarr; Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Brennan Johnson; Richarlison.
Manchester United: Senne Lammens (GK); Lenny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu; Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Benjamin Sesko
Premier League 2025-26: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Premier League 2025-26: How To Watch Live Streaming?
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.