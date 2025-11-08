Tottenham vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Tottenham Hotspur will be hosting Manchester United in their next match of the Premier League on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Red Devils are aiming for a comeback to winning ways as they resume their Premier League campaign against a Tottenham side that has shown a near-similar form in the competition so far.

Ruben Amorim's men enjoyed a three-game winning streak before their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on November 1. After overcoming their initial struggles, they stand eighth in the Premier League standings with five victories and three losses, adding up to 17 points.

Tottenham's victory over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 bolstered their confidence after suffering a 1-0 Premier League loss to Chelsea. They return to the competition standing sixth on the 20-team points table with 17 points from 10 matches, including 5 wins and 3 defeats.

Spurs will have to beat multiple injury concerns before taking on Amorim's Red Devils. They will be without Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin, Kota Takai, Ben Davies and Archie Gray. Mohammed Kudus and Yves Bissouma might also warm the bench for the London outfit.

For United, Lisandro Martinez is yet to attain peak fitness and won't be available to play.