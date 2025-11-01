Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

An eagerly awaited London showdown is on the cards this weekend, with Chelsea heading across the city to face Tottenham in what promises to be another captivating clash.

Tottenham bounced back from their home loss to Aston Villa with a convincing victory over Everton, helping them regain momentum. Thomas Frank’s team now sit third in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Arsenal by five points. Chelsea squandered the opportunity to move into the top four following a home loss to Sunderland.

The teams' latest Carabao Cup fixtures brought mixed outcomes, as Chelsea narrowly held off Wolves to progress, while Tottenham exited the competition following a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Even with the victory, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca had reason to be frustrated, as Liam Delap will miss this weekend’s match due to suspension following his red card.

Although Tottenham are comfortably placed in the third position, its preparations have been hit hard by injuries. As many as 12 senior players are either unavailable or doubtful for the match against Chelsea.

Spurs are about to begin a challenging spell, with upcoming clashes against Manchester United, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain among their next five opponents.