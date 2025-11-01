Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?
In Premier League, Chelsea won 37, while Spurs have emerged victorious eight times.
An eagerly awaited London showdown is on the cards this weekend, with Chelsea heading across the city to face Tottenham in what promises to be another captivating clash.
Tottenham bounced back from their home loss to Aston Villa with a convincing victory over Everton, helping them regain momentum. Thomas Frank’s team now sit third in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Arsenal by five points. Chelsea squandered the opportunity to move into the top four following a home loss to Sunderland.
The teams' latest Carabao Cup fixtures brought mixed outcomes, as Chelsea narrowly held off Wolves to progress, while Tottenham exited the competition following a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.
Even with the victory, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca had reason to be frustrated, as Liam Delap will miss this weekend’s match due to suspension following his red card.
Although Tottenham are comfortably placed in the third position, its preparations have been hit hard by injuries. As many as 12 senior players are either unavailable or doubtful for the match against Chelsea.
Spurs are about to begin a challenging spell, with upcoming clashes against Manchester United, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain among their next five opponents.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Venue
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Date, Kickoff Time
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match will be played from 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Match Officials
Jarred Gillett is the referee for the match. Timothy Wood and Wade Smith will officiate as assistant referees number 1 and 2 respectively. Craig Pawson is the video assistant referee. Adrian Holmes is the VAR assistant.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Predicted Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario (GK), Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Richarlison.
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez (GK), Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Pedro.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head
A total of 179 matches have been played between these two teams. Chelsea have won 81 of those, while Tottenham have won 56. The tally for draws stands at 42.
Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network television channels in India.
Where To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the livestream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match on the JioHotstar app and website.