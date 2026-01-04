Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?
Here is everything you need to know about the Manchester City vs Chelsea game set to be played at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.
Manchester City are all set to take on Chelsea in their next match of the Premier League 2025–26 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. This will be Chelsea's first game since parting ways with head coach Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.
The Citizens, currently ranked second on the Premier League table with 41 points, are eying to take the top spot from Arsenal (45 points). So far, Manchester City have secured victories in 13 of their 19 matches, lost four games and ended two in draws.
Chelsea are fifth on the table with 30 points. During the ongoing season, the Blues have won eight games so far.
Both teams are heading into the contest after ending their last outings in a draw. Manchester City's game against Sunderland resulted in a 0-0 draw, while Chelsea and Bournemouth scored two goals each (2-2) in a nail-biting encounter.
Manchester City will aim to continue their dominance when they meet Chelsea — the side have eight of their last 10 games against Chelsea at the Etihad.
Also, City remains unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea, including six wins and two draws.
The last time Chelsea defeated Manchester City in any competition was during the Champions League final in Porto in May 2021.
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Kickoff Time
The City versus Chelsea Premier League match is scheduled to start from 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
Man City vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head
The Premier League rivals have faced each other 180 times across all competitions, with Chelsea winning 71 games and Manchester City emerging victorious in 67 matches. The remaining 42 games ended in a draw.
MCI vs CHE: Match Officials
Premier League referee Michael Oliver will be officiating the game.
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Predicted Lineups
Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders; Rayan Cherki, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, Enzo Fernández, Estevão, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, João Pedro
Manchester City vs Chelsea: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The live TV broadcast of the Manchester City-Chelsea Premier League match will be available in India on the Star Sports network television channels.
Manchester City vs Chelsea: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.