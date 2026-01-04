Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Manchester City are all set to take on Chelsea in their next match of the Premier League 2025–26 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. This will be Chelsea's first game since parting ways with head coach Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.

The Citizens, currently ranked second on the Premier League table with 41 points, are eying to take the top spot from Arsenal (45 points). So far, Manchester City have secured victories in 13 of their 19 matches, lost four games and ended two in draws.

Chelsea are fifth on the table with 30 points. During the ongoing season, the Blues have won eight games so far.

Both teams are heading into the contest after ending their last outings in a draw. Manchester City's game against Sunderland resulted in a 0-0 draw, while Chelsea and Bournemouth scored two goals each (2-2) in a nail-biting encounter.

Manchester City will aim to continue their dominance when they meet Chelsea — the side have eight of their last 10 games against Chelsea at the Etihad.

Also, City remains unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea, including six wins and two draws.

The last time Chelsea defeated Manchester City in any competition was during the Champions League final in Porto in May 2021.