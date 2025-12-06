Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match?

FC Barcelona will take on Real Betis in their next LaLiga match, with the Catalan giants aiming to win their remaining four matches in 2025.

Sitting at the top position in the LaLiga table, Barcelona is one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid. Real Betis occupy the fifth place, having secured 24 points from their initial 14 fixtures.

Barca have bounced back impressively since their 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League, winning their last five league games, including victories over Alaves and Atletico Madrid.

Real Betis are expected to offer stiff resistance, coming into the game unbeaten in their last eight outings under Manuel Pellegrini, including a 2-0 triumph over Sevilla in LaLiga last weekend. In their most recent clash, they beat Torrent CF 4-1.

While Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are the key to Barcelona’s attack, Real Betis will be banking on Juan Hernandez to score for them.