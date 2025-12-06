Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match?
Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings with 37 points, while Real Betis are fifth with 24 points.
FC Barcelona will take on Real Betis in their next LaLiga match, with the Catalan giants aiming to win their remaining four matches in 2025.
Sitting at the top position in the LaLiga table, Barcelona is one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid. Real Betis occupy the fifth place, having secured 24 points from their initial 14 fixtures.
Barca have bounced back impressively since their 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League, winning their last five league games, including victories over Alaves and Atletico Madrid.
Real Betis are expected to offer stiff resistance, coming into the game unbeaten in their last eight outings under Manuel Pellegrini, including a 2-0 triumph over Sevilla in LaLiga last weekend. In their most recent clash, they beat Torrent CF 4-1.
While Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are the key to Barcelona’s attack, Real Betis will be banking on Juan Hernandez to score for them.
Real Betis vs Barcelona: Venue
The Real Betis vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.
Real Betis vs FCB: Date, Match Start Time
The Real Betis vs Barcelona match is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.
Real Betis vs Barca: Head-To-Head
In the 33 matches the two teams played since 2011 across competitions, Barcelona have won 23 and lost two, while eight ended in draws.
Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The match will not be broadcasted live on any television channel in India.
How To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Barcelona match on the FanCode app and website.