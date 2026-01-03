Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Catalan Derby?
Espanyol are currently undergoing a disappointing 20-year winless streak versus Barca.
Barcelona and Espanyol aim for a winning start to the year in the latest edition of the LaLiga. After 18 games this season, Barcelona stand at the top of the 2025-26 LaLiga standings. Hansi Flick's side have 46 points in the bank with 15 wins, two losses and one draw.
They currently edge out second-placed Real Madrid by four points and will be looking to maintain their numero uno spot vs Manolo Gonzalez's Espanyol. Placed fifth in the 20-team table, Espanyol have won 10 of their 17 fixtures and faced four defeats alongside three draws. They lost their most recent league clash against Athletic Club.
Barcelona, who hammered Villarreal 2-0 in their last LaLiga outing, have also won their last three matches against Espanyol and will be firm favourites to clinch another victory. They also retain happy memories of defeating Espanyol in their last away clash during the 2024-25 campaign.
Espanyol are currently undergoing a disappointing 20-year winless streak versus Barcelona. Their last LaLiga victory over the Spanish giants came way back in February 2009. Espanyol also haven't attained victory over their Catalan rivals in a home fixture since January 2007.
Barcelona vs Espanyol: Date, Start Time, Venue
The Barcelona-Espanyol LaLiga clash will be held at the RCDE Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
Espanyol vs Barca: Head-To-Head
Overall, Barcelona have won 23 of their 35 encounters against Espanyol. Espanyol have won the rubber on just three occasions, with the rest of the battles resulting in a draw.
Espanyol vs FCB: Predicted Lineups
Barcelona: Joan Garcia (GK), Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Ferran Torres.
Espanyol: Marko Dmitrovic (GK), Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero, Urko Gonzalez de Zarate, Pol Lozano, Tyrhys Dolan, Edu Exposito, Javier Puado, Roberto Fernandez.
How To Watch Live Telecast?
The match will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.
How To Watch Live Streaming?
Barcelona's next encounter against Espanyol will be streamed live in India on the Fancode app and website.