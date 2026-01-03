Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Catalan Derby?

Barcelona and Espanyol aim for a winning start to the year in the latest edition of the LaLiga. After 18 games this season, Barcelona stand at the top of the 2025-26 LaLiga standings. Hansi Flick's side have 46 points in the bank with 15 wins, two losses and one draw.

They currently edge out second-placed Real Madrid by four points and will be looking to maintain their numero uno spot vs Manolo Gonzalez's Espanyol. Placed fifth in the 20-team table, Espanyol have won 10 of their 17 fixtures and faced four defeats alongside three draws. They lost their most recent league clash against Athletic Club.

Barcelona, who hammered Villarreal 2-0 in their last LaLiga outing, have also won their last three matches against Espanyol and will be firm favourites to clinch another victory. They also retain happy memories of defeating Espanyol in their last away clash during the 2024-25 campaign.

Espanyol are currently undergoing a disappointing 20-year winless streak versus Barcelona. Their last LaLiga victory over the Spanish giants came way back in February 2009. Espanyol also haven't attained victory over their Catalan rivals in a home fixture since January 2007.