Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where To Watch LaLiga El Clasico On TV, Online?

One of the fiercest rivalries in sports, El Clasico, the match between the two Spanish heavyweights, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, is here to entertain football lovers this weekend.

While Barcelona will look to extend their Clasico winning run to five since the start of the 2024-25 season, it will be interesting to see how Real Madrid shape their team for the match.

The Los Blancos, who are currently on top of the La Liga table, have shown signs of optimism under new coach Xabi Alonso, but his real test begins now.

Fresh from their scrappy 1-0 win against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, Alonso's boys will look to end their losing streak vs their archrivals.

After a hiccup in early October, Hansi Flick and Barcelona are seemingly back on track with a late 2-1 win against Girona in La Liga and a thumping 6-1 victory vs Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League. The Catalan giants are in second position in the La Liga points table, just two points behind Real Madrid. A win would see them regain the top spot.

It will be interesting to see if the league's top scorer, Kylian Mbappe, continues his scoring streak in the La Liga against a compact defence of Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi. The French striker has already struck 10 goals in the league.

For Barcelona, a lot will depend on how their midfield is led by Pedri, who has been in stellar form this season, orchestrating Barcelona's gameplay. Lamine Yamal, the Ballon d'Or 2025 runner-up, is also back after his injury and has shown glimpses of his genius.