Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where To Watch AIFF Super Cup Kolkata Derby?
The match comes nearly a fortnight after Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended a 22-year wait for the IFA Shield by beating East Bengal FC in a penalty shootout in the final.
The iconic Kolkata derby returns for a high-octane group stage encounter of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 as Mohun Bagan Super Giant face off against East Bengal FC on Friday.
Placed together in Group A of the 16-team competition, alongside Chennaiyin FC and Dempo, the two great rivals play out what will be a knock-out clash for a place in the semi-finals.
After playing out a 2-2 draw against Dempo in their opening game of the competition, East Bengal hammered Chennaiyin FC 0-4 in their second group encounter on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Bipin Singh struck twice for his side against the team from Chennai after Kevin Sibille opened the game with a fantastic goal. Later on, Hiroshi Ibusuki converted a late penalty to confirm his team's crucial victory.
A goalless draw against Dempo in Fatorda hurt Mohun Bagan, who would've hoped to build on the momentum earned after surpassing the Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their opening match. Like Bipin for East Bengal, Jamie Maclaren had struck twice for his team and helped them bag a superlative triumph, which has kept their semi-final hopes alive.
MBSG vs EBFC: Venue
The Kolkata derby will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Match Date, Kickoff Time
The exciting clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC will start at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Probable Lineups
Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Thomas Aldred, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Robson Da Silva; Abhishek Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Petratos, Dippendu Biswas, Ashish Rai, Manvir Singh, Jason Cummings.
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Mohamad Rakip, Jay Gupta, Miguel Figueira, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Saul Crespo (C), Mohammed Rashid, Bipin Singh; Hamid Ahadad.
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The live broadcast of the big match can be watched on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.
Kolkata Derby: How To Watch Live Streaming?
The Kolkata derby will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.