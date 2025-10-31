Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Where To Watch AIFF Super Cup Kolkata Derby?

The iconic Kolkata derby returns for a high-octane group stage encounter of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 as Mohun Bagan Super Giant face off against East Bengal FC on Friday.

Placed together in Group A of the 16-team competition, alongside Chennaiyin FC and Dempo, the two great rivals play out what will be a knock-out clash for a place in the semi-finals.

After playing out a 2-2 draw against Dempo in their opening game of the competition, East Bengal hammered Chennaiyin FC 0-4 in their second group encounter on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Bipin Singh struck twice for his side against the team from Chennai after Kevin Sibille opened the game with a fantastic goal. Later on, Hiroshi Ibusuki converted a late penalty to confirm his team's crucial victory.

A goalless draw against Dempo in Fatorda hurt Mohun Bagan, who would've hoped to build on the momentum earned after surpassing the Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their opening match. Like Bipin for East Bengal, Jamie Maclaren had struck twice for his team and helped them bag a superlative triumph, which has kept their semi-final hopes alive.

The match comes nearly a fortnight after Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended a 22-year wait for the IFA Shield by beating East Bengal FC in a penalty shootout in the final.