Christian Horner Sacked As Red Bull F1 Team Principal As Rumours Of Max Verstappen Leaving Grow
Christian Horner’s departure news comes at a time when rumours of current F1 champion Max Verstappen gather momentum.
Christian Horner’s long-standing tenure at the helm of Red Bull Racing has come to an end, with the Formula 1 team confirming his departure as team principal with immediate effect. The move concludes a 20-year chapter that saw Horner transform the Milton Keynes-based outfit into one of the sport’s most dominant forces.
Horner's exit comes at a time when the F1 world is alight with rumours of Max Verstappen, the current four-time champion, planning an exit to join rivals Mercedes or Aston Martin. Max, in the current 2025 season, is third in the drivers' standings and is trailing leader Oscar Piastri by almost a 100 points at the half-way mark.
Since joining Red Bull in 2005, Horner has overseen a remarkable rise, leading the team to six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ titles, and thus cementing their place among the elite of Formula 1.
Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff acknowledged Horner’s influence on the team's legacy. Mintzlaff said, “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”
Laurent Mekies, who was previously with Racing Bulls, will now step into the role of CEO at Red Bull Racing.
Allegations Against Horner
Horner’s exit comes after a turbulent period both professionally and personally. In February 2024, he was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female employee. The allegations, which Horner firmly denied, were eventually dismissed after an appeal in the summer. Despite being cleared, the incident cast a long shadow over his leadership in recent months.
Major Exits From Red Bull This Year
Adding to the instability, Red Bull has experienced a wave of senior departures over the past year and a half. As reported by Sky Sports, revered technical chief Adrian Newey left for Aston Martin, while sporting director Jonathan Wheatley moved to Sauber, raising questions about the long-term direction of the team.
Horner’s contribution to Red Bull’s success story is undeniable. Under his stewardship, the team dominated the early 2010s. According to a report in The Independent, Horner guided Red Bull to 124 Grand Prix victories during his time in charge. Both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have claimed four drivers’ championships under his guidance.