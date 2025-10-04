Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Date, Time, Line Up, Preview, How To Watch Premier League 2025 Match?

Chelsea and Liverpool will battle it out for supremacy in their next Premier League game on Saturday, October 4. Both teams will be hoping to get back to winning ways when Enzo Maresca's outfit challenges the Arne Slot side at Stamford Bridge in London.

Liverpool travel to London after facing a defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last week. They also lost a Champions League encounter to Galatasaray on Tuesday, September 30. Despite the setbacks, Slot's men may take a lot of confidence from their standing in the Premier League, holding the top spot with five wins in six matches. Chelsea also lost their last Premier League outing against Brighton and currently stand eighth in England's top-tier championship.

The start of the 2025-26 season has seen both Chelsea and Liverpool struggle for their best form, as a number of their new players are yet to settle down in their respective roles. It doesn't help that both sides also carry injury concerns.

While Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Levi Colwill have been sidelined with their respective injury problems, adding to Chelsea's woes will be the absence of Trevoh Chalobah's suspension following a red card against Brighton. For Liverpool, goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to undergo rehab after limping out of the match against Galatasaray.