CCL 2024: Dates, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More About Celebrity Cricket League

The eight teams participating in CCL 2024 are:

Mumbai Heroes

Kerala Strikers

Telugu Warriors

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Bengal Tigers

Chennai Rhinos

Punjab De Sher

Karnataka Bulldozers

Each team will play four robin-round matches with the top four qualifying for the playoffs. In the new format, both teams will play two innings of 10 overs each and the team with maximum runs at the end of the two innings will win.