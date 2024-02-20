CCL 2024: Dates, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More About Celebrity Cricket League
CCL 2024: The 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League is all set to start this week. It will be contested by eight teams comprising of film actors, representing eight major regional film industries of Indian Cinema. This season will be played in two countries - India and the UAE. Here is all you need to know:
CCL 2024: Dates And Time
The first match of the CCL 2024 will be played on Friday, February 23 and the final will be played on Sunday, March 17. The afternoon matches will start at 2 PM IST while the evening matches will start at 6:30 PM IST.
CCL 2024: Full Schedule And Fixtures
CCL 2024: Teams And Format
The eight teams participating in CCL 2024 are:
Mumbai Heroes
Kerala Strikers
Telugu Warriors
Bhojpuri Dabbangs
Bengal Tigers
Chennai Rhinos
Punjab De Sher
Karnataka Bulldozers
Each team will play four robin-round matches with the top four qualifying for the playoffs. In the new format, both teams will play two innings of 10 overs each and the team with maximum runs at the end of the two innings will win.
CCL 2024 Live Telecast Channel
The CCL 2024 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 5 channel in India.
CCL 2024 Live Streaming Details
All 20 matches of CCL 2024 will be streamed live on JioCinema.
CCL 2024 Full Squads
Bengal Tigers Squad: Jisshu Senguptha (c), Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumder, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, Sourav Das.
Kerala Strikers Squad: Kunchacko Boban (c), Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundan, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharth Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, Prashanth Alexander.
Mumbai Heroes Squad: Riteish Deshmukh (c), Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajneish Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Amit Sail, Jatin Sarna.
Telugu Warriors Squad: Akhil Akkineni (c), Sachin Joshi, Ashwin Babu, Dharam. Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, Harish.
Bhojpuri Dabbangs Squad: Manoj Tiwari (c), Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, Sudhir Singh.
Chennai Rhinos Squad: Arya (c), Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, Balasaravanan.
Punjab De Sher Squad: Sonu Sood (c), Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassi Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahal, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, Harmeet Singh.
Karnataka Bulldozers Squad: Pradeep (c), Sudeep Kichcha, Rajeev H,
Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Saurav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, Sagar Gowda.