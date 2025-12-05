BPL 2026: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams And How To Watch Bangladesh Premier League Season 12

BPL Season 12: The Bangladesh Premier League, a T20 tournament organised under the guidance of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to begin on December 26 in Sylhet, with the opening match featuring hosts Sylhet Titans and Rajshahi Warriors. This year’s tournament will be staged across three cities: Sylhet, Chattogram and Dhaka.

Each matchday will include two T20 fixtures. The first game will start at 1 p.m. local time (12.30 p.m. IST), followed by the second at 6 p.m. (5.30 p.m. IST). On Fridays, both matches will commence an hour later.

After the first 12 matches in Sylhet, the tournament will shift to Chattogram on January 5, where another 12 games will be played. The final leg of the league will begin in Dhaka on January 15.

This phase will feature the last six round-robin matches, followed by the eliminator, qualifier 1, qualifier 2 and the final. A reserve day has been allotted for all knockout fixtures to avoid any weather-related disruptions.

The month-long T20 event will culminate with the final on January 23.

Here's all you need to know about the 12th season of the Bangladesh Premier League.