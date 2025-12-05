BPL 2026: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams And How To Watch Bangladesh Premier League Season 12
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will officially kick off on Dec. 26, with the opening phase scheduled to take place in Sylhet.
BPL Season 12: The Bangladesh Premier League, a T20 tournament organised under the guidance of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to begin on December 26 in Sylhet, with the opening match featuring hosts Sylhet Titans and Rajshahi Warriors. This year’s tournament will be staged across three cities: Sylhet, Chattogram and Dhaka.
Each matchday will include two T20 fixtures. The first game will start at 1 p.m. local time (12.30 p.m. IST), followed by the second at 6 p.m. (5.30 p.m. IST). On Fridays, both matches will commence an hour later.
After the first 12 matches in Sylhet, the tournament will shift to Chattogram on January 5, where another 12 games will be played. The final leg of the league will begin in Dhaka on January 15.
This phase will feature the last six round-robin matches, followed by the eliminator, qualifier 1, qualifier 2 and the final. A reserve day has been allotted for all knockout fixtures to avoid any weather-related disruptions.
The month-long T20 event will culminate with the final on January 23.
Here's all you need to know about the 12th season of the Bangladesh Premier League.
BPL 2026 Teams
These are the six teams that are participating in BPL Season 12.
Sylhet Strikers
Chattogram Royals
Rajshahi Warriors
Noakhali Express
Dhaka Capitals
Rangpur Riders
Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Fixtures (Timings In IST)
Sylhet Phase
Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. — Sylhet Titans vs Rajshahi Warriors
Dec. 26, 6:30 p.m. — Noakhali Express vs Chattogram Royals
Dec. 27, 12:30 p.m. — Dhaka Capitals vs Rajshahi Warriors
Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m. — Sylhet Titans vs Noakhali Express
Dec. 29, 12:30 p.m. — Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Royals
Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. — Rajshahi Warriors vs Noakhali Express
Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m. — Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals
Dec. 30, 5:30 p.m. — Dhaka Capitals vs Rangpur Riders
Jan. 1, 2026, 12:30 p.m. — Sylhet Titans vs Dhaka Capitals
Jan. 1, 5:30 p.m. — Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Warriors
Jan. 2, 1:30 p.m. — Dhaka Capitals vs Chattogram Royals
Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m. — Sylhet Titans vs Rangpur Riders
Chattogram Phase
Jan. 5, 12:30 p.m. — Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Capitals
Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m. — Chattogram Royals vs Rajshahi Warriors
Jan. 6, 12:30 p.m. — Noakhali Express vs Sylhet Titans
Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m. — Chattogram Royals vs Rangpur Riders
Jan. 8, 12:30 p.m. — Sylhet Titans vs Rangpur Riders
Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m. — Rajshahi Warriors vs Dhaka Capitals
Jan. 9, 1:30 p.m. — Chattogram Royals vs Noakhali Express
Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. — Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans
Jan. 11, 12:30 p.m. — Rangpur Riders vs Noakhali Express
Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m. — Chattogram Royals vs Dhaka Capitals
Jan. 12, 12:30 p.m. — Rajshahi Warriors vs Rangpur Riders
Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m. — Noakhali Express vs Dhaka Capitals
Dhaka Phase
Jan. 15, 12:30 p.m. — Dhaka Capitals vs Noakhali Express
Jan. 15, 5:30 p.m. — Chattogram Royals vs Sylhet Titans
Jan. 16, 1:30 p.m. — Noakhali Express vs Rajshahi Warriors
Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m. — Dhaka Capitals vs Sylhet Titans
Jan. 17, 2026, 12:30 p.m. — Rajshahi Warriors vs Chattogram Royals
Jan. 17, 5:30 p.m. — Noakhali Express vs Rangpur Riders
Knockouts
Eliminator: Jan. 19, 12:30 p.m. — Rank 3 vs Rank 4, Dhaka
Qualifier 1: Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m. — Rank 1 vs Rank 2, Dhaka
Qualifier 2: Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m. — Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator, Dhaka
Final: Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m. — Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2, Dhaka
BPL 2026: How to watch BPL Season 12 in India?
There is no live telecast of BPL 2024 in India. Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2026 wis likely to be available on the FanCode app and website.
BPL 2026: Complete Squads
Sylhet Titans: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Amir, Parvez Hossain Emon, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rony Talukdar, Zakir Hasan, Ruyel Miah, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mominul Haque, Shohidul Islam, Rahatul Ferdous Javed, Tawfique Khan Tushar, Angelo Mathews, Aaron Jones.
Rangpur Riders: Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Khawaja Nafay, Sufiyan Muqeem, Litton Kumar Das, Towhid Hridoy, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Aliss Al Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mahmudullah, Abdul Halim, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Mehedi Hasan Sohag, Emilio Gay, Muhammad Akhlaq.
Dhaka Capitals: Taskin Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Alex Hales, Usman Khan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tofael Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Abdullah Al Mamun, Maruf Mridha, Jayed Ullah, Moinul Islam, Dasun Shanaka, Zubaid Akbari.
Noakhali Express: Hasan Mahmud, Soumya Sarkar, Kusal Mendis, Johnson Charles, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Rejaur Rahman, Nazmul Islam Apu, Abu Hashem, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shykat Ali, Sabbir Hossain, Rahamatullah Ali, Ihsanullah Khan.
Chattogram Royals: Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahfijul Islam Robin, Sumon Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Salman Hossain, Zahiduzzaman Sagor, Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Perera.
Rajshahi Warriors: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Ripon Mondol, Jisan Alam, Hasan Murad, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, SM Meherob Hasan, Robiul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakhir H Shuvro, Wasi Siddique, Mohammad Rubel, Dushan Ishara Hemantha, Jahandad Khan.
BPL Past Winners
Comilla Victorians are the most successful team in the Bangladesh Premier League with 4 titles against their name, they won the league in 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023.
Dhaka Dominators is the second most successful team having won the league 3 times in 2012, 2013, and 2016. They were also the finalists on two occasions in 2017 and 2019.
Fortune Barishal comes in third with two league titles which they won consecutively in 2024 and 2025.
Rajshahi Royals and Rangpur Riders have won the league once in 2019-20 and 2017 respectively. The former was also the runner-up in 2016.
Fortune Barishal have not won the league yet but have been finalists on three occasions in 2012, 2015 and 2019.
Chattogram Challengers, Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers have appeared once in the finals in 2013, 2019-20 and 2023 respectively.