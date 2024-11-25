Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Win Perth Test To Take 1-0 Lead Against Australia

Team India sealed their victory against Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the first of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The Men in Blue bowled the Pat Cummins led-team in the fourth of the five-day match as captain Jasprit Bumrah led the way to victory by 295 runs.

Virat Kohli returned to form with a hundred after Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterful century. India declared their second innings at 487 for six, setting a target of 534 for Australia on day 3 of the opening Test.

However, Australia were all-out for 238. The top-order fell like dominoes during a tough spell by Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, who bagged three wickets each. Travis Head led the Australian batting order with his 89 runs in 101 balls. Mitchell Marsh looked steady but fell short of hitting a half-century.

Washington Sundar got two wickets while pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy took one.

Kohli smashed eight fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 100 off 143 balls in the second innings, forging an 89-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (29) and another 77 off 54 balls with Reddy (38 not out) to bat Australia out of the match.

Jaiswal, who completed his fourth Test hundred in yesterday's morning session, hit 15 boundaries and three maximums in his 297-ball innings before being caught by Steven Smith off Marsh.