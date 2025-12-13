Big Bash League 2025-26: BBL 15 Dates, Timings, Schedule, Format, Full Squads, Live Streaming And More
BBL Season 15: Australia's premier domestic T20 competition returns with a bang on Dec. 14 with Perth Scorchers taking on Sydney Sixers in the opening match.
BBL Season 15: The 2025-26 edition of the Big Bash League, Australia's premier domestic T20 competition, is scheduled to take place from Dec. 14 to Jan. 25. Australia's great T20 carnival will once again feature eight magnificent sides, including defending champions Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers, in riveting action.
BBL 2025-26: Format
The eight-team competition follows an interesting format, where each participant faces three of its rivals twice and plays one game apiece against the other four teams.
After taking part in 10 games each, the top 4 teams on the points table qualify for the play-offs stage. The top 2 sides contest the qualifier to determine the first finalist, while the teams placed third and fourth take on each other in an eliminator. The loser of the first qualifier and the winner of the eliminator then play a virtual semi-final - Qualifier 2 - to determine the other finalist.
Big Bash League 2025-26: Dates, Timings And Schedule
Big Bash League 2025-26: Full Squads
Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (C), Babar Azam, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (WK), Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Sam Curran, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (C), Cameron Bancroft (WK), Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Tom Andrews, Chris Green, Aidan O’Connor, Daniel Sams, Shadab Khan, Wes Agar, Lockie Ferguson, Ryan Hadley, Nathan McAndrew, Reece Topley.
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (C), Alex Carey (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Travis Head, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen (WK), Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Hasan Ali, Lloyd Pope, Henry Thornton, Luke Wood, Tom Straker.
Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (C), Tom Alsop (WK), Max Bryant, Lachlan Hearne, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Callum Vidler, Oli Patterson, Hugh Weibgen.
Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (C), Tim David, Ben McDermott (WK), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade, Jake Weatherald, Macalister Wright, Rehan Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Beau Webster, Marcus Bean, Jackson Bird, Ian Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake.
Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (C), Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Tim Seifert (WK), Harry Dixon, Oliver Peake, Tom Rogers, William Salzmann, Jason Behrendorff, Brendan Doggett, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O’Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Hassan Khan.
Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (C), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Tom Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Tom Rogers, Austin Anlezark, Scott Boland, Haris Rauf, Liam Hatcher, Hamish McKenzie, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Whitney.
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (C), Finn Allen, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (WK), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mahli Beardman, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, David Payne, Jhye Richardson.
Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Telecast
The latest edition of the BBL will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.
Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming
Matches will also be available for digital streaming services via the Jio Hotstar app and website.