Big Bash League 2025-26: BBL 15 Dates, Timings, Schedule, Format, Full Squads, Live Streaming And More

The eight-team competition follows an interesting format, where each participant faces three of its rivals twice and plays one game apiece against the other four teams.

After taking part in 10 games each, the top 4 teams on the points table qualify for the play-offs stage. The top 2 sides contest the qualifier to determine the first finalist, while the teams placed third and fourth take on each other in an eliminator. The loser of the first qualifier and the winner of the eliminator then play a virtual semi-final - Qualifier 2 - to determine the other finalist.