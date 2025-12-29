Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey Sets New T20I Record With 8 Wickets For 7 Runs

Sonam Yeshey, a 22-year-old left-arm spinner from Bhutan, has created a new record after emerging as the first bowler to take eight wickets in a T20 International game.

During the third T20I against Myanmar in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, on Dec. 26, Yeshey ran through the top order to end with eight wickets for seven runs in his four overs. This marks the first such achievement in the shortest format of the game.

In the match last week, Myanmar were bowled out for 45 while chasing Bhutan's 127 for 9 wickets.

Bhutan registered a remarkable 5-0 victory in the T20 series. Yeshey picked 13 wickets in the series.

"History made. Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey rewrites the record books with a WORLD RECORD bowling spell! The left-arm orthodox magician claimed 8/7 in 4 overs against Myanmar today," read a post by the official X handle of Bhutan Cricket on Dec. 26.