Bernardo Silva To Ibrahima Konate: Five Free Agents To Watch This January
Here, we will take a look at five players with expiring contracts, who could fetch a lot of attention in the market this January.
After an action-packed first half of the season, football clubs across Europe will brace themselves for the January transfer window, which gives them the opportunity to not only reinforce the team but also plan ahead for next season.
While clubs won't miss out on the opportunity to reinforce the team in January, many clubs will also keep an eye on potential free agents, who are left with just six months on their contract and are, therefore, eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement.
Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva faces an uncertain future at Manchester City, with his contract at Etihad expiring at the end of the season.
Reports have linked the Portuguese international with a move to Barcelona, a club that has long-tracked the player.
At 31, Silva is no longer the player he used to be. But he could still be an exciting prospect for major clubs in Europe, provided he decides to leave Etihad at the end of the season.
Ibrahima Konate
Ibrahima Konate has been one of the most sought-after names in the transfer market, with his Liverpool contract expiring at the end of the season.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in his services.
Given his experience and pedigree at the highest level of football, Konate's future is worth keeping an eye on.
David Alaba
Having struggled with injuries and lack of form, David Alaba's days at Real Madrid are numbered.
His contract expires at the end of the season and it is likely Los Blancos will look to renew his contract.
Alaba's stellar track record and experience could make him a sought-after player in the transfer market as he looks to leave Real Madrid for free at the end of the season.
Dusan Vlahovic
Dusan Vlahovic is another top level player available to sign a pre-contract this January, with his contract at Juventus expiring in the summer.
Vlahovic has struggled with goals this season but he has a strong track record in Serie A while his aerial and physical abilities make him an attractive option for any European team.
Ruben Neves
The final entry on the list is Ruben Neves, who is reportedly ready to leave Saudi Arabia following a disappointing spell at Al Hilal.
With the FIFA 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Neves could be ready to return to Europe, in his bid to seal a place in the Portuguese national team.