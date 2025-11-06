BCCI Shares T20 World Cup Schedule With ICC; Final In Ahmedabad, Pakistan's Matches In Sri Lanka: Sources
The BCCI has proposed a tentative schedule for the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, to the ICC, NDTV reported citing sources.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a tentative schedule for the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, to the International Cricket Council (ICC), NDTV reported citing sources. Pakistan's matches will be held in Sri Lanka and the rest of the tournament's matches will be played in India.
The T20 World Cup is expected to be held between February and March 2026. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will likely host the final, unless Pakistan qualify, in which case the match will be held in Sri Lanka.
Due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, it was decided neither team will play in the other country during multi-national events across the sport.
A similar arrangement was made in the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Hosts India were crowned world champions after a pulsating final against South Africa on Nov. 2, in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.
India are the defending T20 World Cup champions. They won the 2024 edition in the West Indies and USA by beating South Africa in the final in Barbados.
According to NDTV, a five-city proposal has been made to the ICC to host the tournament. All the matches are expected to be held in Tier 1 cities. Most of the matches in the Women's World Cup were held away from Tier 1 venues.
Ahmedabad has hosted three Indian Premier League (IPL) finals and the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup final, which Australia won beating India in an upset.
ALSO READ
Tattoos And Skin Care Routine Come Up In World Cup-Winning Women's Team's Fun Interaction With PM Modi
The ICC is reportedly in the process of finalising one city in Sri Lanka to host all of Pakistan's matches. When Pakistan hosted the 2025 Champions Trophy, all of India's matches were hosted in Dubai. India won that tournament by beating New Zealand in the final.
On Wednesday, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30% of his match fee by the ICC for comments supporting the Indian armed forces and showing solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The ICC deemed his actions as “bringing the game into disrepute.”
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was also found guilty and fined 30% of his match fee and got two demerit points, according to the ICC. He is facing a two-match ban.