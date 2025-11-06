BCCI Shares T20 World Cup Schedule With ICC; Final In Ahmedabad, Pakistan's Matches In Sri Lanka: Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a tentative schedule for the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, to the International Cricket Council (ICC), NDTV reported citing sources. Pakistan's matches will be held in Sri Lanka and the rest of the tournament's matches will be played in India.

The T20 World Cup is expected to be held between February and March 2026. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will likely host the final, unless Pakistan qualify, in which case the match will be held in Sri Lanka.

Due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, it was decided neither team will play in the other country during multi-national events across the sport.