BCCI Conveys Dates For Next Three Seasons Of IPL To Franchises: Report

It has been learnt that the IPL 2025 will get underway on March 14 and the final will be played on May 25. The IPL 2026 season will reportedly start on March 15 and go on till May 31. The IPL 2027 edition is expected to be played between March 14 and May 30, the report claimed.

ESPNcricinfo, claiming to have accessed the BCCI mail, mentioned in its report that the next season of the IPL will comprise the same number of matches similar to the last three editions.

This means that the IPL 2025 will consist of 74 fixtures. It is, however, 10 less than the number of matches listed by IPL back in 2022, when the media rights for the 2023–27 cycle were sold.

It was previously listed that 84 games will be held each in IPL 2025 and 2026. The final year of the deal in 2027 was expected to host a maximum of 94 games.