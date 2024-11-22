BCCI Conveys Dates For Next Three Seasons Of IPL To Franchises: Report
The Indian Premier League's schedule may witness a big change from the upcoming edition. Instead of announcing the dates closer to the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has now come up with the schedule for the next three seasons of the IPL.
As per an email sent to the franchises, the tournament dates have been termed as windows but these may very well end up being the final schedule, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.
It has been learnt that the IPL 2025 will get underway on March 14 and the final will be played on May 25. The IPL 2026 season will reportedly start on March 15 and go on till May 31. The IPL 2027 edition is expected to be played between March 14 and May 30, the report claimed.
ESPNcricinfo, claiming to have accessed the BCCI mail, mentioned in its report that the next season of the IPL will comprise the same number of matches similar to the last three editions.
This means that the IPL 2025 will consist of 74 fixtures. It is, however, 10 less than the number of matches listed by IPL back in 2022, when the media rights for the 2023–27 cycle were sold.
It was previously listed that 84 games will be held each in IPL 2025 and 2026. The final year of the deal in 2027 was expected to host a maximum of 94 games.
In another massive boost for the franchises, the foreign players from most full-member countries are understood to have got the green signal from their individual boards to feature in the next three seasons of the IPL. Cricketers from countries like West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand are expected to be fully available for the next three editions of the IPL.
The overall shape and nature of the next three seasons of the IPL will be determined on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 when the mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Big names like Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jofra Archer and many more will go under the hammer at the mega auction this time.