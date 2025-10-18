BCCI Condemns 'Tragic Killings' Of Afghan Cricketers In Pakistan Airstrike; Afghanistan Quits Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that it "condemns" the "ghastly and unwarranted attack" on Afghanistan by Pakistan. It added that it stands in solidarity with, "the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief".

BCCI's statement on Saturday come in the backdrop of death of three Afghan cricketers, namely — Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province, also violating the ceasefire between the two nations, as per reports.

The cricket board expressed its sympathies and said, "The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern. The BCCI conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shares in their pain and loss."

Following the attack and loss of lives Afghanistan withdrew from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series in Pakistan. The series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was scheduled to be played between Nov. 17-29.

In a strongly worded statement, the ACB said it was "deeply saddened" by the "tragic martyrdom" of the player, along with five others from Urgun District in Paktika Province, were killed when they were attacked after returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital. Several others were injured in the incident.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," ACB said in a statement.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family," the board said, while extending condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Paktika Province.

The ACB said its decision to pull out of the series was taken as a gesture of respect to the victims.

"In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November."

"May Allah grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah and bless the injured with a speedy recovery," the statement added.

ICCI also condemned the attack and said, "The ICC strongly condemns this act of violence that has robbed families, communities, and the cricketing world of three bright talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they loved".

The international body added that it stands in solidarity in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and "echoes their grief".

(With PTI Inputs)