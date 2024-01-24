BBL 2024 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Live On TV And Online?
The Sydney Sixers will aim to create history by winning their fourth BBL title when take on the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday.
BBL 2023-24: Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will face each other in the final of the Big Bash League 13 on Wednesday. The match at the Sydney Cricket Ground will start at 1:45 PM IST.
The Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by 54 runs in the Challenger match on Monday. Heat will be playing their second final in as many seasons as they chase the club's second BBL title. They lost to Sixers in the Qualifier match last week. The Nathan McSweeney-led side finished on top of the points table after the league stage with seven wins and one loss in 10 games. Two matches were washed out.
The Brisbane Heat has named an unchanged squad for the Big Bash League Final against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG.
In a statement, Heat said that batter Josh Brown will be checked again later today to confirm his recovery from a hip complaint that prevented him from fielding on Monday night. Matthew Renshaw has also been given the green light to play in the Final.
BBL 2024 Final: Brisbane Heat Squad
Nathan McSweeney (c), Xavier Bartlett, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Jordan Buckingham, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Paul Walter, Charlie Wakim, Jack Wildermuth.
The Sydney Sixers will aim to create history by winning their fourth BBL title when take on the Heat on Wednesday. Sixers finished the league season with six wins, two losses and two no results due to rain.
The club said that Wednesday’s Final is set to mark the last appearance of Steve O’Keefe with the spinner officially calling time on his Big Bash career after this season.
BBL 2024 Final: Sydney Sixers Squad
Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed, Stephen O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk.
BBL 2024 Final Live Telecast Details
The Final of the Big Bash League 2024 season between the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
BBL 2024 Final Live Streaming Details
The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 13 final will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
BBL Final: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 22, Won by Sixers: 14, Won by Heat: 6, No Result: 2
Match Officials For BBL 2024 Final
Officials: Gerard Abood (field), Sam Nogajski (field), Shawn Craig (third), Ben Treloar (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee).