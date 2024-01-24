BBL 2024 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Live On TV And Online?

BBL 2023-24: Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will face each other in the final of the Big Bash League 13 on Wednesday. The match at the Sydney Cricket Ground will start at 1:45 PM IST.

The Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by 54 runs in the Challenger match on Monday. Heat will be playing their second final in as many seasons as they chase the club's second BBL title. They lost to Sixers in the Qualifier match last week. The Nathan McSweeney-led side finished on top of the points table after the league stage with seven wins and one loss in 10 games. Two matches were washed out.

The Brisbane Heat has named an unchanged squad for the Big Bash League Final against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG.

In a statement, Heat said that batter Josh Brown will be checked again later today to confirm his recovery from a hip complaint that prevented him from fielding on Monday night. Matthew Renshaw has also been given the green light to play in the Final.