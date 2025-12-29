Battle Of The Sexes 2.0: Krygios Vs Sabalenka Match Draws Online Criticism — Here's Why
The tennis world on Sunday witnessed its second-ever “Battle of the Sexes” match as Aryna Sabalenka, the No 1-ranked women’s tennis player in the world took on Nick Kyrgios, ranked No 673 on the men’s tour, in Dubai.
The first-time a man and a woman faced-off for a tennis game was in 1973 when Billie Jean King played against Bobby Riggs inside the Houston Astrodome. King beat Riggs in that match.
Bobby Riggs and I played in the Battle of the Sexes inside the Houston Astrodome, with a global audience of 90M watching, 52 years ago today.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 20, 2025
This was never just a tennis match.
It was about equality, respect, and demonstrating that women belong on the same stage as men, in
Kyrgios beat Sabalenka 6-3 6-3, in the latest iteration of the "Battle of the Sexes". In fact, the match between Kyrgios and Sabalenka was promoted as a sequel to the iconic 1973.
The two matches played in vastly different eras have been played in very different contexts. While King took on a male opponent as a powerful victory against deeply rooted gender bias, Kyrgios and Sabalenka took the match merely as an exhibition game.
Passionate tennis fans though did not like the idea of pitting Sabalenka against Kyrgios. They took to social media platforms to serve their opinions on the game.
I'd love to know who decided this #battleofthesexes was a good idea. Who actually looks good coming out of this? The 659th ranked player in male tennis just beat the Women's world number 1 pretty comfortably in the end despite the rules being in her favour. What a farce— Will Joy (@willjoy13) December 28, 2025
Top tennis agent Stuart Duguid the co-founder of Evolve sports, with tennis star Naomi Osaka, was the mastermind behind the match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios.
Tennis battle of the sexes— Neilby70 (@Gooner_70ns) December 28, 2025
Equal pay but men play 5 sets to woman's 3 in grand slams
The match between Kyrgios and Sabalenka
Her side of the court is significantly smaller, making it harder for him???
No.1 v No. 671
Unfair battle of the sexes more like pic.twitter.com/L93eiAXbaw
This wasn't a regular tennis match as the court dimensions, service restrictions and scoring systems were all in the favour of Sabalenka.
Rules:
Each player served only once, rather than usual two.
Sabalenka's side of court was 9% smaller than Kyrgios' side.
Best of three sets.
10-point match tie-break if it goes to the deciding set.
Each player had one timeout per set, which lasted for 60 seconds.
This is stupid.#BattleOfTheSexes pic.twitter.com/czAIyczqCT— Adam Cailler (@acailler) December 28, 2025
Surprisingly, Sabalenka had once told a journalist that she enjoyed watching men’s tennis more, finding it more engaging than the women’s game.
Iâm a huge tennis fan.— Rael Braverman (@raelbrav) December 28, 2025
This was stupid.
Although it does prove that men should not be in womenâs sport. (For those that were unsure). #Battleofthesexes
The âbattle of the sexesâ was the worst advertisement for tennis and sport in general that Iâve seen for a long time.— The Big Chill Podcast (@TheBigChillPod) December 28, 2025
A barely fit and uninterested Krygios going through the motions against Sabalenka in an emotionless arena.

Just terrible.#SabalenkavsKyrgios l #Tennis
Just terrible.#SabalenkavsKyrgios l #Tennis pic.twitter.com/rnoNeOtMD8
The match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios has been organized when the tennis world is striving hard to attain gender parity in terms of prize money offered in the sport. Although the four Grand Slam tournaments now offer equal prize money, equal-pay remains a distant dream for the players competing in the lower-rung tennis tournaments.
If there was ever a way to show "equal pay" in sports should not be a thing its this game...— Ryan â«ï¸âªï¸â«ï¸âªï¸ (@ryanbeard2012) December 28, 2025
Smaller court on one side, making it harder for the male player and easier for the female player and she still lost to a player ranked 671 in the world