Battle Of The Sexes 2.0: Krygios Vs Sabalenka Match Draws Online Criticism — Here's Why

Kyrgios beat Sabalenka 6-3 6-3, in the latest iteration of the "Battle of the Sexes". In fact, the match between Kyrgios and Sabalenka was promoted as a sequel to the iconic 1973.

The two matches played in vastly different eras have been played in very different contexts. While King took on a male opponent as a powerful victory against deeply rooted gender bias, Kyrgios and Sabalenka took the match merely as an exhibition game.

Passionate tennis fans though did not like the idea of pitting Sabalenka against Kyrgios. They took to social media platforms to serve their opinions on the game.