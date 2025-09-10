Barcelona Vs Valencia: La Liga Match To Be Hosted In Small 6,000-Seater Training Ground — Here's Why

“The Club is working intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of the Spotify Camp Nou stadium in the near future. Therefore, the match will ultimately be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff," Barcelona added.

Estadi Johan Cruyff currently has a capacity of 6,000 spectators, which means it will make history by becoming the lowest-capacity to host a La Liga match, at least in this century, reports local Spanish news outlet SPORT.

Barcelona were ideally hoping to return to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys - the stadium they have played at over the last two seasons - but it was unavailable due to a Post Malone concert.

Estadi Johan Cruyff will serve as the temporary solution as Barcelona works around the clock to gain the necessary licenses to return to Camp Nou.

However, it must be noted that Barcelona must make several adjustments to Johan Cruyff stadium, including the installation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) cameras and a fibre cable system to ensure continued broadcast.