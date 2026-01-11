Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups For 2026's First El Clasico| Spanish Super Cup Final
Here, at NDTV Profit, we will look at the potential lineup for these two teams in this high-octane clash in Saudi Arabia tonight.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to lock horns later today in what will the first El Clasico of 2026. It also happens to the final of the Spanish Super Cup, with both sides vying for their first tropy of the season.
It is a high-stakes game particularly for Real Madrid. Having been dominated by Barcelona in the Hansi Flick era, the onus is on coach Xabi Alonso to deliver, failing which he might face the axe this week.
Barcelona, on the other hand, has shown superb form since losing the season's first El Clasico. They are leading the La Liga table and is looking like the favourites heading into this Super Cup final.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup Vs Real Madrid
Flick is unlikely to tinker too much with his tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation that will see new signing Joan Garcia start in between the sticks.
The defensive line could comprise of Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Alejandro.
Martin is expected to start ahead of Ronald Araujo, who has been out of action due to mental health problems while Andreas Christensen is out injured.
In midfield, Frenkie de Jong may have to settle for a place on the bench once again, with Flick likely to start with Eric Garcia in the double-pivot, alongside Pedri.
In the attack, Flick will be mindful about Dani Olmo's form. But Fermin Lopez remains the favourite to start in the number ten role, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha operating on the flanks.
The Barcelona frontline could be led by Robert Lewandowski, though Ferran Torres has an equal and fair opportunity to start as well.
Predicted Barca Lineup: Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup Vs Barcelona
Xabi Alonso is expected to continue with a 4-3-3 lineup as well, but a major worry for Los Blancos will be the fitness of Kylian Mbappe.
The Frenchman has been nursing an injury and is unlikely to be fit enough to start against Barcelona.
This would once again put Gonzalo Garcia on the spotlight, as the Real Madrid youth player looks to lead the attack alongside Brazilian duo of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.
In midfield, Eduardo Camavinga could be preferred ahead of Arda Guler, with the Frenchman set to accompany Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.
In defence, Dani Carvajal might not start despite returning to action after an injury. Federico Valverde may continue at right-back, with Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras completing the backline.
Predicted Real Madrid Lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Vinicius Jr.