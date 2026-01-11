Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups For 2026's First El Clasico| Spanish Super Cup Final

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to lock horns later today in what will the first El Clasico of 2026. It also happens to the final of the Spanish Super Cup, with both sides vying for their first tropy of the season.

It is a high-stakes game particularly for Real Madrid. Having been dominated by Barcelona in the Hansi Flick era, the onus is on coach Xabi Alonso to deliver, failing which he might face the axe this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, has shown superb form since losing the season's first El Clasico. They are leading the La Liga table and is looking like the favourites heading into this Super Cup final.

Here, at NDTV Profit, we will look at the potential lineup for these two teams in this high-octane clash in Saudi Arabia tonight.