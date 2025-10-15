Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Catalan Side Straddled With Injuries As Lewandowski Joins List Of Absentees

With less than two weeks remaining before the season's first El Clasico, Barcelona has been dealt a fresh injury blow in the form of Robert Lewandowski, the club's star forward.

The Polish international has picked up a hamstring injury and could miss Real Madrid's upcoming game against Real Madrid on Oct. 26.

Lewandowski has been completely ruled out of Barcelona's weekend encounter against Girona in La Liga.

Barcelona has confirmed Lewandowski picked up a knock this week, but has not mentioned how long the Pole will be out for. Spanish media, though, has suggested that the former Borussia Dortmund star could be ruled out for four weeks, as relayed by the BBC.

This would put his chances of featuring against Real Madrid later this month in jeopardy.

Lewandowski's knock comes at a time when Barcelona are dealing with several other injuries in the first team, with the likes of Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Joan Garcia all currently sidelined.

Although a few of them may return in time for the Real Madrid clash, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick may have to make serious adjustments in attack and midfield when the Catalan club takes on Real Madrid later this month.

The Barcelona - Real Madrid clash, often called the El Clasico, is considered one of the fiercest rivalries in world football. Last season, Barcelona was able to beat their arch-rivals four times. But things have changed since.

Heading into this weekend's clash against Girona, Barcelona is second in the league table, two points behind their arch-rivals.

The Oct. 26. game, therefore, could prove to be important in the context of the title race. Before the Real Madrid game, however, Barcelona have two more challenges in Girona and Olympiakos, in the UEFA Champions League.