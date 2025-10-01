Barcelona Vs PSG Preview: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Where To Watch | UEFA Champions League
Barcelona is gearing up for their first home game of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League as they take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) tonight. The Catalan club is heading into this game on the back of a five-game winning streak in all competitions, which includes a 2-1 win over Newcastle United and a 6-0 win over Valencia in La Liga.
However, Barca will face their toughest opponent of the season so far in the form of PSG, the defending European champions, who won the treble last season. It will be a homecoming for PSG coach Luis Enrique, who played and coached Barcelona for several years, even winning them the treble as coach in 2015.
Barcelona Vs PSG Team News
Both teams are dealing with injuries heading into this contest at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will be dealing without the services of various key players, including Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Joan Garcia, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. But the biggest absence will be Raphinha.
Fortunately for the Blaugrana, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are back in full fitness and should be available for tonight's encounter.
PSG, on the other hand, are heading into the game with several key absentees, including Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele as well as star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Captain Marquinhos has also been ruled out as well, joining Desire Doue on the sidelines.
Vitinha, who finished third in the Ballon d'Or, is also a doubt after picking up a knock in the recent win over Auxerre.
Barcelona Vs PSG: Predicted Lineup
Barcelona Predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, de Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran
PSG Predicted XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola
Barcelona Vs PSG: Three Players To Watch
Yamal will be the obvious player in focus for Barcelona as they look to break down the PSG defence weakened by the absence of Marquinhos.
Another key player for the Catalan club will be Pedri, whose influence in the middle of the park could go a long way in allowing Flick's men retain control of the game.
For PSG, the onus will be on Goncalo Ramos to provide the attacking goods, especially with Kvaratskhelia and Dembele missing out.
Where To Watch Barcelona Vs PSG
Barcelona vs PSG game will be broadcast online on Sony LIV app or website and the Sony Sports Network on TV.