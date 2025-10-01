Barcelona Vs PSG Preview: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Where To Watch | UEFA Champions League

Both teams are dealing with injuries heading into this contest at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will be dealing without the services of various key players, including Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Joan Garcia, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. But the biggest absence will be Raphinha.

Fortunately for the Blaugrana, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are back in full fitness and should be available for tonight's encounter.

PSG, on the other hand, are heading into the game with several key absentees, including Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele as well as star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Captain Marquinhos has also been ruled out as well, joining Desire Doue on the sidelines.

Vitinha, who finished third in the Ballon d'Or, is also a doubt after picking up a knock in the recent win over Auxerre.