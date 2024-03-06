Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs SL 2nd T20I On TV And Online?

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday. The BAN vs SL match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet from 5:30 PM IST onwards.

In the first T20I, the visitors defeated Bangladesh by 3 runs in a last ball thriller. Chasing 207, Bangladesh's Jaker Ali played a magnificent knock off 68 runs in 34 deliveries to take his team closer to the target. With 12 runs required off the last over, Dasun Shanaka dismissed both Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali to take Lanka over the line.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Bangladesh managed to dismiss opener Avishka Fernando early but fifties from Kusal Mendis and Samarawickrama along with a blistering cameo from skipper Asalanka helped Sri Lanka to post an above-par score. Asalanka won the 'Player of the Match' award for scoring 44 runs in 21 balls, which included six massive sixes.