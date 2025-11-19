Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN vs IRE 2nd Test Live On TV And Online?

BAN vs IRE, 2nd Test: Bangladesh will meet Ireland in the second and final Test of the two-match series at their den, the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match will kick off on Wednesday, November 19. Bangladesh are eyeing a perfect end after clinching a dominant victory in the first Test at Sylhet.

In a comprehensive display, Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men produced a mammoth score of 587/8 declared and dismissed the Irishmen for insignificant totals of 286 and 254 on a slow turner at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy's marathon knock of 171 and a century by skipper Shanto piled on the lead for the hosts after a skilful bowling display in the first-innings, featuring Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 3 for 50.

Ireland missed out with the bat when the surface played at its best in the first half. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie (60) and Cade Carmichael (59) failed to go on and produce three-figure scores in the vein of Hasan Joy and Shanto for Bangladesh. With the ball, Matthew Humphreys' 5 for 170 was their only real positive in an otherwise sorry display.

Hasan Murad (4/60) and Taijul Islam (3/84) shared seven wickets between them in the third innings, where Ireland failed to overcome the deficit and went down by an innings and 47 runs.