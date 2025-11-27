Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs IRE 1st T20I Live On TV And Online

BAN vs IRE, 1st T20I: After an imposing 2-0 series whitewash in Tests, Bangladesh aim to continue their home dominance against Ireland with the three-match T20I series, starting Thursday, Nov. 27. From Dhaka, the two teams move to Chattogram for the start of the white-ball leg of the Irishmen's tour of Bangladesh.

Litton Das-led Bangla Tigers will be looking to revive their fortunes in the shortest format of the game after a difficult couple of months. They lost the recent home series against the West Indies 0-3, having walked into the Calypso challenge on the back of an inconsistent and brittle performance during the Asia Cup 2025, where they crashed out in the Super 4 stage.

For Ireland, led by Paul Stirling, it will be an early opportunity to undergo conditioning and preparations ahead of the men's T20 World Cup 2026 in February-March in India and Sri Lanka. They lost their two most recent T20I assignments against the West Indies and England and will need a good start to the series to get some rhythm and form going.

Ireland have played Bangladesh on eight previous occasions in T20 Internationals and won twice, while losing five games. The other match, a T20 World Cup 2016 encounter in Dharamshala, ended in a washout.