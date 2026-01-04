Bangladesh Refuses To Tour India, Requests ICC To Relocate T20 World Cup Matches
The Bangladesh national team will not travel to India, the country's cricket board said on Sunday, and requested International Cricket Council to relocate all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India.
"Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the board to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The BCB expressed "deep concern" over the circumstances surrounding the participation of their players in matches scheduled to be played in India.
"The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment," the statement said.
The BCB's action comes after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders after being instructed to do so by the Indian cricket board amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.
KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.
The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required for the event scheduled to start on March 26.
"The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India," KKR said in a statement.
The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over Rahman's participation after recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India''s expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.
The criticism has also extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with some politicians from the ruling BJP questioning the call to include the bowler in the current scenario.
The relationship between the two countries hit a rough note after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year following anti-government protests. Dhaka's engagement with Pakistan to deepen ties further complicated the regional equation.