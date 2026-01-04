Bangladesh Refuses To Tour India, Requests ICC To Relocate T20 World Cup Matches

The Bangladesh national team will not travel to India, the country's cricket board said on Sunday, and requested International Cricket Council to relocate all of Bangladesh's matches to a venue outside India.

"Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions," the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the board to discuss recent developments related to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The BCB expressed "deep concern" over the circumstances surrounding the participation of their players in matches scheduled to be played in India.

"The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment," the statement said.