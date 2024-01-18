Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More

BPL Season 10: The Bangladesh Premier League, a T20 tournament organised under the guidance of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is one of the major franchise-run T20 leagues worldwide.

This will be the tenth edition of the T20 tournament, which will kick off on January 19 and end on March 1. In the previous edition held last year, the Comilla Victorians won the Bangladesh Premier League. Najmul Hossain Shanto, the current captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket team who was part of the Sylhet Strikers squad was named player of the series for his total tally of 516 runs in the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the 10th season of the Bangladesh Premier League tournament.