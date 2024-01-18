Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More
Comilla Victorians are the defending champions of the Bangladesh Premier League.
BPL Season 10: The Bangladesh Premier League, a T20 tournament organised under the guidance of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is one of the major franchise-run T20 leagues worldwide.
This will be the tenth edition of the T20 tournament, which will kick off on January 19 and end on March 1. In the previous edition held last year, the Comilla Victorians won the Bangladesh Premier League. Najmul Hossain Shanto, the current captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket team who was part of the Sylhet Strikers squad was named player of the series for his total tally of 516 runs in the tournament.
Here's all you need to know about the 10th season of the Bangladesh Premier League tournament.
BPL 2024 Teams
These are the seven teams that are participating in BPL Season 10.
Comilla Victorians
Sylhet Strikers
Rangpur Riders
Fortune Barishal
Khulna Tigers
Durdanto Dhaka
Chattogram Challengers
BPL 2024 Schedule
January 19: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Comilla Victorians, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 2:00 pm
January 19: Chattogram Challengers Vs Sylhet Strikers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 7:00 pm
January 20: Fortune Barishal Vs Rangpur Riders, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 pm
January 20: Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
January 22: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Chattogram Challengers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 pm
January 22: Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
January 23: Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Strikers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 pm
January 23: Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
January 26: Khulna Tigers Vs Rangpur Riders, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 1:30 pm
January 26: Sylhet Strikers Vs Comilla Victorians, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 6:30 pm
January 27: Chattogram Challengers Vs Fortune Barishal, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 1:00 pm
January 27: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Rangpur Riders, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 6:00 pm
January 29: Sylhet Strikers Vs Chattogram Challengers, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 1:00 pm
January 29: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 6:00 pm
January 30: Comilla Victorians Vs Rangpur Riders, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 1:00 pm
January 30: Sylhet Strikers Vs Fortune Barishal, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 6:00 pm
Feb 2: Sylhet Strikers Vs Durdanto Dhaka, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 1:30 pm
Feb 2: Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 6:30 pm
Feb 3: Fortune Barishal Vs Khulna Tigers, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 1:00 pm
Feb 3: Sylhet Strikers Vs Rangpur Riders, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 6:00 pm
Feb 6: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Rangpur Riders, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 pm
Feb 6: Chattogram Challengers Vs Fortune Barishal, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
Feb 7: Comilla Victorians Vs Khulna Tigers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 pm
Feb 7: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Sylhet Strikers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
Feb 9: Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Strikers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:30 pm
Feb 9: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Comilla Victorians, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:30 pm
Feb 10: Chattogram Challengers Vs Rangpur Riders, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 pm
Feb 10: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Fortune Barishal, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
Feb 13: Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:00 pm
Feb 13: Khulna Tigers Vs Rangpur Riders, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:00 pm
Feb 14: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Fortune Barishal, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:00 pm
Feb 14: Comilla Victorians Vs Khulna Tigers, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:00 pm
Feb 16: Durdanto Dhaka Vs Khulna Tigers, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:30 pm
Feb 16: Chattogram Challengers Vs Rangpur Riders, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:30 pm
Feb 17: Fortune Barishal Vs Sylhet Strikers, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:00 pm
Feb 17: Chattogram Challengers Vs Durdanto Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:30 pm
Feb 19: Comilla Victorians Vs Sylhet Strikers, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:00 pm
Feb 19: Fortune Barishal Vs Rangpur Riders, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:00 pm
Feb 20: Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:00 pm
Feb 20: Comilla Victorians Vs Rangpur Riders, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 6:00 pm
Feb 21: Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 pm
Feb 21: Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Strikers, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
Feb 25: Eliminator – No. 3 Vs No. 4, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:00 pm
Feb 25: Qualifier 1 – No. 1 Vs No. 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
Feb 27: Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator Vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 pm
Mar 1: Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 Vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:30 pm
All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
BPL 2024: How to watch BPL Season 10 in India?
There is no live telecast of BPL 2024 in India. Live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website.
BPL 2024 Venues
The three venues mentioned below will host the season 10 of Bangladesh Premier League
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
BPL 2024 Squads
Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon
Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Saim Ayub, Usman Kadir, Chaturanga de Silva, Alauddin Babu, Saif Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, S.M Mehrob Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Jasimuddin, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Naim Sheikh
Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Muhammad Haris, Nazibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Waseem, Stephen Eskinazi, Curtis Campher, Shykat Ali, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Imranuzzaman, Alamin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Shakil, Shahadat Hossain Dipu
Mashrafe Mortaza, Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector, Ben Cutting, Ryan Burl, George Scrimshaw, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun, Rejaur Rahman, Jawad Rowen, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Dusan Hemantha, Salman Hossain, Samit Patel, Richard Ngarava
Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah
Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad
Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam
BPL Past Winners
Comilla Victorians are the most successful team in the Bangladesh Premier League with 4 titles against their name, they won the league in 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023.
Dhaka Dominators are the second most successful team having won the league 3 times in 2012, 2013, and 2016. They were also the finalists on two occasions in 2017 and 2019.
Rajshahi Royals and Rangpur Riders have won the league once in 2019-20 and 2017 respectively. The former was also the runner-up in 2016.
Fortune Barishal have not won the league yet but have been finalists on three occasions in 2012, 2015 and 2019.
Chattogram Challengers, Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers have appeared once in the finals in 2013, 2019-20 and 2023 respectively.