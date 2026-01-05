Bangladesh Govt Orders IPL Telecast Ban After KKR Released Mustafizur Rahman

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be broadcast in Bangladesh. The move comes following the deteriorating relations between the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Bangladesh government has issued a notice directing all TV channels to stop broadcasting the IPL matches and related programs until further notice. The notice comes into effect immediately.

BCCI and BCB's relations deteriorated after the Indian cricket board instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

A statement from the Bangladesh government read, "In view of the subject, it is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March 2026. No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh.

"Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL)."

"This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest."

KKR had bought the pacer in the IPL 2026 mini auction for Rs 9.2 crore. The IPL franchise obliged to the instruction and Mustafizur was released.

The move was met with widespread criticism and disappointment in Bangladesh.

The BCB also wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting to also shift its ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches away from India.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group C for the T20 World Cup alongside the England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy. According to the schedule of the tournament, the team is expected to play their first three matches in Kolkata before moving to Mumbai for its final group game. Bangladesh will play its matches on Feb. 7, Feb. 9, Feb. 14 and Feb.17.

The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will run from Feb. 7 till March 8.

Mustafizur has played 60 IPL matches and picked 65 wickets. The 30-year-old left-arm seamer has previously played for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league.

He is currently occupied playing the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he is representing Rangpur Riders.