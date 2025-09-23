Ballon d'Or 2025: Ousmane Dembélé Wins Best Player Award; Aitana Bonmatí Wins Third Consecutive Title
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, at just 18, made history by becoming the first man to win the Kopa Trophy (best under-21 player) for the second consecutive year.
Paris Saint-Germain striker Ousmane Dembélé won the Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, in what was the 69th edition of the prestigious award. In the women’s category, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí claimed her third consecutive Ballon d’Or, beating her international teammate Mariona Caldentey.
Dembélé's triumph ends years of Ballon d'or dominance by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more recently Rodri, and highlights PSG's rise as a true European powerhouse.
The French forward was crowned the Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 winner, by the iconic Brazilian midfielder and the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho.
"So much joy, pride, and emotion. A dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has always supported me throughout this journey," shared Ousmane Dembélé on X.
Dembélé led his club to an unprecedented European treble in the 2024-25 season, for which PSG was also named the 'Club of the Year'.
Bonmatí, 27, made history as the first player to win three Women’s Ballon d’Or titles, a feat celebrated by the Ballon d’Or’s official X handle. She was instrumental for Spain at Euro 2025, despite their narrow defeat to England in the final. Bonmatí credited her continued success to the strength and support of her club and national teams.
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received the Yashin Trophy for best men’s goalkeeper, shortly before his transfer to Manchester City. In the women’s category, England’s Hannah Hampton was named Best Women’s Goalkeeper, while national team manager Sarina Wiegman won Best Women’s Coach.
Barcelona’s influence remained strong throughout the ceremony. In addition to Bonmatí’s win, young midfielder Vicky López was awarded the Women’s Kopa Trophy, recognising her as the best under-21 women’s player.
The night reflected both PSG’s ascendancy and Barcelona’s enduring legacy, with French and Spanish football once again at the forefront of the global stage.