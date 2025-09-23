Ballon d'Or 2025: Ousmane Dembélé Wins Best Player Award; Aitana Bonmatí Wins Third Consecutive Title

Paris Saint-Germain striker Ousmane Dembélé won the Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, in what was the 69th edition of the prestigious award. In the women’s category, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí claimed her third consecutive Ballon d’Or, beating her international teammate Mariona Caldentey.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, at just 18, made history by becoming the first man to win the Kopa Trophy (best under-21 player) for the second consecutive year.

Dembélé's triumph ends years of Ballon d'or dominance by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more recently Rodri, and highlights PSG's rise as a true European powerhouse.

The French forward was crowned the Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 winner, by the iconic Brazilian midfielder and the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho.

"So much joy, pride, and emotion. A dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has always supported me throughout this journey," shared Ousmane Dembélé on X.