Ballon d'Or 2025: Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Start Time, What To Expect And More
The awards ceremony is scheduled at 12:30 a.m. IST on Sept. 23. For the first time, the number of awards will be the same for men and women, celebrating talent equally.
The 2025 Ballon d’Or awards, one of the most prestigious accolades in football, will take place in Paris on Sept. 23. The star-studded event will hand out awards to the best players, goalkeepers, young stars, top scorers and coaches from both men’s and women’s football.
For the first time, the number of awards will be the same for men and women, celebrating talent equally on both sides.
This time, it's the 2025 one....— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 21, 2025
Ballon d'Or loading [â â â â â â â â â â¡] 95% #ballondor pic.twitter.com/loRbqUQArT
Additionally, a new humanitarian award known as the Socrates Award will also be presented.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele is among the favourites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, though he is likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. However, media reports suggest that Dembele may miss the ceremony as PSG's Ligue 1 fixture against Marseille is scheduled at 11:30 p.m. IST on Sept. 22.
ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Schedule, Format, Dates, Teams, Live Streaming Details And Other Key Details
Ballon d'Or 2025: Date And Time
The Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony is scheduled at 12:30 a.m. IST on Sept. 23, Tuesday.
Ballon d'Or 2025: Venue
The Ballon d'Or 2025 awards will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Ballon d'Or 2025: Live Broadcasting
Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel.
Ballon d'Or 2025: Live Stream
Football fans can watch the live stream of the event on the SonyLIV app.
Ballon d'Or 2025: Awards
The following awards will be presented at the event:
Men's Ballon d'Or (best player)
Women's Ballon d'Or (best player)
Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player)
Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player)
Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)
Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)
Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (top goalscorer for club/national team)
Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (top goalscorer for club/national team)
Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach of club/national team)
Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach of club/national team)
Men's Club of the Year Trophy
Women's Club of the Year Trophy
Socrates Award