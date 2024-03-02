Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying Results, Starting Grid, Main Race Time & Live Streaming
Formula 1 2024 season is all set to take off when the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir hosts the first F1 race of the 2024 calendar. Max Verstappen and Red Bull will begin the defence of their F1 Drivers and Constructions title under the lights at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.
The qualifying for the opening race of the season that took place on a Friday instead of Saturday saw Max Verstappen once again dominate the final qualifying session with a lap time of 1:29.179. Max was closely followed by Ferrari's Leclerc who came 2nd with lap time of 1:29.407. Mercedes George Russell will line up 3rd with a lap time of 1:29.485. Nico Hulkenberg from the Haas team was the surprise inclusion in Q3 will line up 10th on the grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying: Top 10 Drivers
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:29.179
2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.228
3) George Russell (Mercedes): +0.306
4) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.328
5) Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.358
6) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.363
7) Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.435
8) Oscar Piasti (McLaren): +0.504
9) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.531
10) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.323
Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Starting Grid
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3) George Russell (Mercedes)
4) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
5) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
6) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
7)Lando Norris (McLaren)
8) Oscar Piasti (McLaren)
9) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
10) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
11) Yuki Tsunoda (RB)
12) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
13) Alex Albon (Williams)
14) Daniel Ricciardo (RB)
15) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
16) Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)
17) Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)
18) Logan Sargeant (Williams)
19) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
20) Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
What is the start time of Bahrain Grand Prix?
The Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 race will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 2.
How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 in India?
F1 fans in India can catch the live streaming of the Bahrain Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website from 8:30 PM onwards.
Bahrain Grand Prix Past Winners
The inaugural race on the Bahrain International Circuit took place in 2004 and was won by the legendary Michael Schumacher when he was driving for Ferrari.
Lewis Hamilton is the race’s most successful driver with five victories. Germany’s Sebastian Vettel has the second most wins here with four, two of which came with his time with Red Bull (2012, 2013) and two with Ferrari (2017,2018).