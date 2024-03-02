Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying Results, Starting Grid, Main Race Time & Live Streaming

Formula 1 2024 season is all set to take off when the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir hosts the first F1 race of the 2024 calendar. Max Verstappen and Red Bull will begin the defence of their F1 Drivers and Constructions title under the lights at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The qualifying for the opening race of the season that took place on a Friday instead of Saturday saw Max Verstappen once again dominate the final qualifying session with a lap time of 1:29.179. Max was closely followed by Ferrari's Leclerc who came 2nd with lap time of 1:29.407. Mercedes George Russell will line up 3rd with a lap time of 1:29.485. Nico Hulkenberg from the Haas team was the surprise inclusion in Q3 will line up 10th on the grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix.