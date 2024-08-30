Avani Lekhara Wins Second Paralympic Gold

The incredible Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medal with her victory in the women's 10m air rifle event here on Friday as compatriot Mona Agarwal claimed a bronze. Winner of the Tokyo Paralympics gold three years back, Avani, 22, shot a superb 249.7 to erase her own record of 249.6 set in Japanese capital, while Mona, who took up shooting sport in 2022, notched up 228.7 for the bronze.