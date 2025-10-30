Australian Teen Cricketer Dies After Ball Hits Neck During Practice Session

Earlier on Thursday, Cricket Victoria released a statement from Ben's father, Jace Austin, on behalf of the family.

"We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning," the family said in the statement.

"For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life."

In this hour of grief, the family did not forget to comfort the bowler who was bowling at the nets to Austin.

"We would also like to support his teammate who was bowling in the nets – this accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with him and his family as well.

"We would like to thank the cricket community including Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, Mulgrave Cricket Club and Eildon Park Cricket Club for their support since Tuesday evening and to the dozens of people who visited Ben in hospital.

"Finally, we would also like thank all the first responders at the scene and the staff at Monash Children's Hospital who worked so hard to help Ben.

"We will cherish Ben forever," the family said in the statement.