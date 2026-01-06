Australian Open 2026 Prize Pool Hits Record $75 Million, Up 16% From Last Year

The prize pool for the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament has reached a record high of $75 Million (A$111.5 million). According to the tournament's official website, this is a 16% increase on last year's prize pool and the largest in the tournament’s history.

"This 16% increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

The tournament will see the men's and women's singles champions walk away with a reward of $2.79 million (A$4.15million) each. This is an increment of 19% over the last year's prize sum.

The runner-ups in each of these two categories will earn $100,750 (A$2.15million) each, a jump of 13% from the 2025 edition.

According to the Australian Open website, all the singles and doubles players get a minimum of 10% increase.

"This investment strengthens tennis’s foundation, ensuring the sport’s long-term health and commercial growth. By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans." Tiley added.

Here is a look at how the total prize pool of the Australian Open has increased in last five years: