Australian Open 2026 Prize Pool Hits Record $75 Million, Up 16% From Last Year
The tournament will see the men's and women's singles champions walk away with a reward of $2.79 million (A$4.15million) each. This is an increment of 19% over the last year's prize sum.
The prize pool for the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament has reached a record high of $75 Million (A$111.5 million). According to the tournament's official website, this is a 16% increase on last year's prize pool and the largest in the tournament’s history.
"This 16% increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.
The runner-ups in each of these two categories will earn $100,750 (A$2.15million) each, a jump of 13% from the 2025 edition.
According to the Australian Open website, all the singles and doubles players get a minimum of 10% increase.
"This investment strengthens tennis’s foundation, ensuring the sport’s long-term health and commercial growth. By supporting players at all levels, we’re building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans." Tiley added.
Here is a look at how the total prize pool of the Australian Open has increased in last five years:
(All figures in Australian dollars)
The 2026 season of the Australian Open commences from Jan. 18 and will run till Feb. 1. Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Madison Keys are the defending champions in the men's singles and women's singles categories, respectively.
The prize money for the French Open in 2025 was almost $66 million. Wimbledon had an overall prize money of $72.4 million and the US Open had $90 million.