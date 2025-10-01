Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: How To Watch Match 2 Of Women's World Cup 2025 Live?
AUS-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: Australia have won 102 of the 135 One-Day Internationals they've played against New Zealand, including a 2-0 series win in December 2024.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia and New Zealand renew their Trans-Tasman rivalry with an exciting clash at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 1. The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore plays host to one of the marquee league stage fixtures, where defending champions Australia will start as hot favourites.
The Alyssa Healy-led Aussie juggernaut announced their arrival for the World Cup by flexing their muscles and dominating co-hosts India in a recent ODI series. They now head to Indore for their campaign opener against another opposition they've historically bossed at the international stage.
Australia have won 102 of the 135 One-Day Internationals they've played against New Zealand, including a 2-0 series win in December 2024. In fact, New Zealand's last ODI win against the Aussies came in February 2017. Undergoing an eight-year losing streak versus the world cricket heavyweights, Sophie Devine's team starts off the forthcoming encounter as distant second-favourite.
ALSO READ
India vs West Indies Test Series 2025: Schedule, Timings, Venues, Full Squads, Live Streaming And More
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia vs New Zealand Date, Venue And Timings
The Australia women versus New Zealand women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 encounter will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 1. The match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST.
Australia vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads
Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Telecast Details
The Australia women versus New Zealand women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Women's World Cup 2025: AUS W vs NZ W Live Streaming
Passionate cricket fans can also live stream the AUS-W vs NZ-W Women's World Cup 2025 game on Jio Hotstar app and website.
Australia Women Playing XI
Alyssa Healy (C and WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.
New Zealand Women Playing XI
Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (Wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.