Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: How To Watch Match 2 Of Women's World Cup 2025 Live?

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia and New Zealand renew their Trans-Tasman rivalry with an exciting clash at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 1. The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore plays host to one of the marquee league stage fixtures, where defending champions Australia will start as hot favourites.

The Alyssa Healy-led Aussie juggernaut announced their arrival for the World Cup by flexing their muscles and dominating co-hosts India in a recent ODI series. They now head to Indore for their campaign opener against another opposition they've historically bossed at the international stage.

Australia have won 102 of the 135 One-Day Internationals they've played against New Zealand, including a 2-0 series win in December 2024. In fact, New Zealand's last ODI win against the Aussies came in February 2017. Undergoing an eight-year losing streak versus the world cricket heavyweights, Sophie Devine's team starts off the forthcoming encounter as distant second-favourite.