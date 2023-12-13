Australia vs Pakistan Test Series 2023-24: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And More
Pakistan’s last Test tour to Aussie shores yielded a two-nil loss in 2019-20.
Australia and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the first Test of the three-match series at Perth Stadium on 14 December.
Pakistan has included uncapped players Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal and Khurrum Shehzad in its squad for the series as fast bowler Naseem Shah couldn’t recover from shoulder surgery for the tour.
Shan Masood will be leading the 18-member squad against Australia with new chief selector, Wahab Riaz also recalling left-arm pacer, Mir Hamza for the tour for which nine players from the World Cup squad have also been retained.
Pakistan are currently on top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after having started the campaign on a winning note against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Overall, Pakistan are ranked sixth on the ICC Men’s Test team rankings.
Reigning World Test Champions, Australia will be kicking off their second series of the ongoing WTC cycle. Australia are ranked fifth on the table after the Ashes against England in which they won two, lost two and drew a game.
In the previous Test tour to Australia in 2019-20, Pakistan lost 2-0. In the recent Test series between both sides in March 2022, Australia took the honours with a 1-0 victory in the three-match Test series held in Pakistan.
Australia And Pakistan Announce Their Playing XI
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Pakistan's playing XI for the first Test includes two debutants - Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.
Australia vs Pakistan Test Series 2023-24: Date And Time
The Australia vs Pakistan Test series will begin on Thursday, December 14 in Perth and conclude on January 7 in Sydney. The first Test will start at 7:50 AM IST while the other two will begin at 5 AM IST.
Australia vs Pakistan Test Series 2023-24: Venues
Perth Stadium, The MCG in Melbourne and SCG in Sydney are the three venues for the upcoming series.
Australia vs Pakistan Test Series 2023-24: Schedule
Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test: December 14-December 18, Perth
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: December 26-December 30, MCG
Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: January 3, 2024-January 7, 2024, SCG
Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs PAK Test Match Live?
The Australia vs Pakistan Test series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar's app and website.
Pakistan's Squad For Test Series Against Australia
Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Austalia's Test Squad To Face Pakistan
Only for the 1st Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner.