Australia vs Pakistan Test Series 2023-24: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And More

Australia and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the first Test of the three-match series at Perth Stadium on 14 December.

Pakistan has included uncapped players Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal and Khurrum Shehzad in its squad for the series as fast bowler Naseem Shah couldn’t recover from shoulder surgery for the tour.

Shan Masood will be leading the 18-member squad against Australia with new chief selector, Wahab Riaz also recalling left-arm pacer, Mir Hamza for the tour for which nine players from the World Cup squad have also been retained.

Pakistan are currently on top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after having started the campaign on a winning note against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Overall, Pakistan are ranked sixth on the ICC Men’s Test team rankings.

Reigning World Test Champions, Australia will be kicking off their second series of the ongoing WTC cycle. Australia are ranked fifth on the table after the Ashes against England in which they won two, lost two and drew a game.

In the previous Test tour to Australia in 2019-20, Pakistan lost 2-0. In the recent Test series between both sides in March 2022, Australia took the honours with a 1-0 victory in the three-match Test series held in Pakistan.