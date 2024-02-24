Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ 3rd T20I On TV And Online?

The third and the final T20I of the series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday from 5:30 AM onwards. Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

In the second T20I, while chasing a target of 175 runs, New Zealand were bowled out for 102 in 17 overs. Pat Cummins was adjudged the 'Player of the match' for scoring 28 runs in 22 balls and taking 1 wicket in three overs while giving away only 19 runs.

Dashing Australia opener David Warner will miss Australia's final bilateral T20I before the World Cup due to adductor soreness. The 37-year-old, who retired from Tests and ODIs last month, will take seven to 10 days to regain his full fitness.

"Warner will require a brief recovery period which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Warner had also sat out the second T20I as part of Australia's rotation strategy. He scored 32 in 20 balls in the opening game in Wellington.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Devon Conway has been withdrawn from the series and will be replaced by Tim Seifert.

"Conway will return home to Wellington to see a hand specialist to ascertain the extent of the injury to his left thumb, sustained while wicket-keeping in Friday’s night’s second T20I," New Zealand Cricket said.

Seifert, who was ruled out pre-series with a torn-abductor, passed a fitness test in Hamilton and will link up with the BLACKCAPS squad in Auckland.

According to coach Gary Stead, Otago pace-bowler Jacob Duffy would also join the T20 squad as cover for the bowling group due to the tight turnaround between matches. Chad Bowes has also been added to the squad for additional batting cover.