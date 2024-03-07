Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ 2nd Test On TV And Online?

New Zealand will face Australia in the second and final Test match of the series starting Friday. The 2nd NZ vs AUS Test match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 3:30 AM IST.

The hosts suffered a crushing 172-run defeat in the opening Test in Wellington last week. Australia have retained the Trans-Tasman Trophy for the 12th successive time after ensuring that they won't lose the series with their victory in the series opener.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his career-best knock of 174 not out in the first innings.

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee and Kane Williamson will be playing their 100th Test match on Friday. As per media reports, Ben Sears will be making his debut in the 2nd Test in place of the injured Will O'Rourke.

O’Rourke sustained a left hamstring strain while bowling on day three of the first Test in Wellington and will require at least two weeks of rest and rehabilitation, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Monday.

The 26-year-old has 58 First-Class wickets from his 19 appearances at an average of 27.

According to cricket.com.au, Pat Cummins has said that Australia will field an unchanged XI in the second Test.

In the World Test Championship points table, Australia's win in the first Test resulted in the BLACKCAPS losing the top spot to India with their points percentage figure dropping to 60. Australia are third on the table and a win in the second Test will take their win percentage to 62.50. New Zealand will drop to the third position.