Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ 2nd T20I On TV And Online?
Australia defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first T20I which was played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday.
The second T20I of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday from 11:40 AM onwards.
Australia defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first T20I which was played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday. Chasing the target of 216 set by New Zealand, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 72* off 44 deliveries to guide his team to victory. He was adjudge the 'Player of the Match' as well.
Marsh was supported by Tim David, who scored a boundary on the last ball of the match when four runs were needed. David scored 31 runs off just 10 deliveries which included three sixes and two fours.
"Timmy David is extremely calm and has got a lot of confidence in his ability towards the end there. We're very lucky to have him. Just a great game of cricket. Any time you chase down 216 is a great effort. We just got over the line by the sheer brilliance of Tim David," news agency ANI quoted Marsh as saying in the post-match presentation.
Adam Milne was the most expensive bowler for New Zealand (4-0-53-1) followed by Tim Southee (4-0-52-0). Earlier in the day, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Rachin Ravindra was the highest run getter for the BLACKCAPS scoring 68 in just 35 balls.
For the 2nd T20I, Australian team is likely to rotate their bowlers as the Test series is scheduled to start in a week's time. According to Marsh, the visitors might include Steve Smith in the playing XI at some point in the series. For New Zealand, Trent Boult is likely to play instead of Tim Southee.
Excited to play at Eden Park! Lockie Ferguson ahead of tomorrow's 2nd KFC T20I in Auckland ð Tickets available | https://t.co/xLKGb1Kz3e. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/4h8WbwB8dz— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 22, 2024
Australia vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
In the 17 matches they have played so far, Australia is leading with 11 wins while New Zealand has won six.
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Telecast Details
There will be no telecast for the Australia vs New Zealand T20I series in India. Cricket fans in Australia can watch the live action on Fox Cricket. In New Zealand, TVNZ 1 will broadcast the three-match series.
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details
The 2nd New Zealand vs Australia T20I will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Australia's Predicted Playing XI
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell March (c), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson