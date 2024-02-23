Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ 2nd T20I On TV And Online?

The second T20I of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday from 11:40 AM onwards.

Australia defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first T20I which was played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday. Chasing the target of 216 set by New Zealand, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 72* off 44 deliveries to guide his team to victory. He was adjudge the 'Player of the Match' as well.

Marsh was supported by Tim David, who scored a boundary on the last ball of the match when four runs were needed. David scored 31 runs off just 10 deliveries which included three sixes and two fours.

"Timmy David is extremely calm and has got a lot of confidence in his ability towards the end there. We're very lucky to have him. Just a great game of cricket. Any time you chase down 216 is a great effort. We just got over the line by the sheer brilliance of Tim David," news agency ANI quoted Marsh as saying in the post-match presentation.

Adam Milne was the most expensive bowler for New Zealand (4-0-53-1) followed by Tim Southee (4-0-52-0). Earlier in the day, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Rachin Ravindra was the highest run getter for the BLACKCAPS scoring 68 in just 35 balls.

For the 2nd T20I, Australian team is likely to rotate their bowlers as the Test series is scheduled to start in a week's time. According to Marsh, the visitors might include Steve Smith in the playing XI at some point in the series. For New Zealand, Trent Boult is likely to play instead of Tim Southee.