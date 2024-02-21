Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ 1st T20I On TV And Online?

The first T20I of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday from 11:40 AM onwards.

Launched in 2004-05 as the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy in men’s ODI cricket, the Chappell-Hadlee trophy will now be contested over both 50-over and T20I formats in order to increase its exposure and profile.

Australia and New Zealand are expected to test their bench strength in the three matches as this will be the last T20I series for both teams before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to be played in the United States and West Indies later this year.

With Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Hardie ruled out of the series, Australia added fast bowler Spencer Johson in their squad on Monday. According to a report in cricket.com.au, Aaron Hardie had calf soreness during the week playing Sheffield Shield cricket for WA which ruled him out of the series.

The report said that Matthew Wade will be out for the first T20 against New Zealand for the birth of his third child. Ahead of the 1st T20I, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh has said that he will bat at number three while David Warner and Travis Head will open.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Tim Seifert were ruled out of the series against Australia on Sunday. They were replaced by Ben Sears and Will Young.

Henry suffered some hip soreness following the 2nd Test against South Africa in Hamilton and will require a short period of rest and strengthening to ensure he is fit for the Test series against Australia later in the month, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Seifert has been withdrawn from the squad due to a torn abductor suffered while training for Northern Districts last week. Star allrounder Daryl Mitchell will also not feature in the T20 series as he looks to recover from a foot injury.