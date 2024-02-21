Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ 1st T20I On TV And Online?
This will be the last T20I series for both the teams before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to be played in the United States and West Indies later this year.
The first T20I of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday from 11:40 AM onwards.
Launched in 2004-05 as the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy in men’s ODI cricket, the Chappell-Hadlee trophy will now be contested over both 50-over and T20I formats in order to increase its exposure and profile.
With Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Hardie ruled out of the series, Australia added fast bowler Spencer Johson in their squad on Monday. According to a report in cricket.com.au, Aaron Hardie had calf soreness during the week playing Sheffield Shield cricket for WA which ruled him out of the series.
The report said that Matthew Wade will be out for the first T20 against New Zealand for the birth of his third child. Ahead of the 1st T20I, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh has said that he will bat at number three while David Warner and Travis Head will open.
For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Tim Seifert were ruled out of the series against Australia on Sunday. They were replaced by Ben Sears and Will Young.
Henry suffered some hip soreness following the 2nd Test against South Africa in Hamilton and will require a short period of rest and strengthening to ensure he is fit for the Test series against Australia later in the month, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.
Seifert has been withdrawn from the squad due to a torn abductor suffered while training for Northern Districts last week. Star allrounder Daryl Mitchell will also not feature in the T20 series as he looks to recover from a foot injury.
Australia vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
In the 16 matches they have played so far, Australia is leading with 10 wins while New Zealand have won six matches.
New Zealand defeated the Aussies by 89 runs when they last met in a men's T20I (22 October 2022).
Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Telecast Details
The Australia vs New Zealand T20I series will not be broadcast in India. Cricket fans in Australia can watch the live action on Fox Cricket. In New Zealand, TVNZ 1 will telecast the three match series.
Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming Details
In India, the 1st New Zealand vs Australia T20I will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Australia's Predicted Playing XI
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell March (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne.