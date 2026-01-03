Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Live On TV And Online?

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Australia and England will collide for one final time in the marquee Ashes 2025-26 series in Sydney from Sunday, Jan. 4. The New Year's Test, always a special occasion in the Australian cricket calendar, will carry extra significance for the fans this time.

It will be the final appearance in Tests for veteran left-hander Usman Khawaja, who has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Khawaja, who has featured in 87 Tests with 6,206 runs, including 16 centuries, will be bidding an emotional farewell to the Test game in front of a huge crowd at the SCG.

England have the chance to ruin Khawaja's final outing for Australia by finishing the series with a more respectable 2-3 scoreline. Having lost the Ashes following the trio of defeats in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, the tourists restored some pride and belief by clinching victory in Melbourne.

In a two-day contest on a spicy pitch, England gave Australia a sorry reminder of their batting issues. The hosts would be keen to resolve them and end the summer on a high note.

England have included spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts in their 12-man squad for the fifth Test. From the side that defeated Australia in the fourth Test in Melbourne, Gus Atkinson is the only player missing, having been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Aussies may undergo certain changes to their line-up, potentially swapping the struggling Cameron Green with Beau Webster in a like-for-like replacement. They might also pick off-spinner Todd Murphy for seamer Michael Neser unless the pitch is a green seaming deck that encourages a four-pronged pace attack.