Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Live On TV And Online?
Australia vs England: Veteran batter Usman Khawaja has announced that the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney will be his last for Australia.
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Australia and England will collide for one final time in the marquee Ashes 2025-26 series in Sydney from Sunday, Jan. 4. The New Year's Test, always a special occasion in the Australian cricket calendar, will carry extra significance for the fans this time.
It will be the final appearance in Tests for veteran left-hander Usman Khawaja, who has announced his retirement from international cricket.
Khawaja, who has featured in 87 Tests with 6,206 runs, including 16 centuries, will be bidding an emotional farewell to the Test game in front of a huge crowd at the SCG.
England have the chance to ruin Khawaja's final outing for Australia by finishing the series with a more respectable 2-3 scoreline. Having lost the Ashes following the trio of defeats in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, the tourists restored some pride and belief by clinching victory in Melbourne.
In a two-day contest on a spicy pitch, England gave Australia a sorry reminder of their batting issues. The hosts would be keen to resolve them and end the summer on a high note.
England have included spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts in their 12-man squad for the fifth Test. From the side that defeated Australia in the fourth Test in Melbourne, Gus Atkinson is the only player missing, having been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
The Aussies may undergo certain changes to their line-up, potentially swapping the struggling Cameron Green with Beau Webster in a like-for-like replacement. They might also pick off-spinner Todd Murphy for seamer Michael Neser unless the pitch is a green seaming deck that encourages a four-pronged pace attack.
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Date, Time And Venue
The Australia-England fifth Ashes Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Sunday, Jan. 4. The Test match will start at 5:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time.
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Squads
Australia: Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
England: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook (VC), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue.
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Live Telecast
The New Year's Test between Australia and England will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.
Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Live Streaming
Fans can also follow the AUS vs ENG Test match via the digital streaming services on the Jio Hotstar app and website.