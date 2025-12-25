Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG 4th Ashes Test Live On TV And Online?
AUS vs ENG, 4th Test: Australia will look to extend their dominance while England will play for pride in the fourth Test of the Ashes.
AUS vs ENG, 4th Test: Australia take on England in the fourth Test of the marquee Ashes 2025-26 series from Friday, Dec. 26. After retaining the prestigious urn, the hosts aim to further stamp their authority over the tourists. Having beaten England comprehensively in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, the Australians will now look to extend their dominance in Melbourne at the Boxing Day Test.
The Kangaroos hammered England at the Adelaide Oval and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series despite missing their batting great Steve Smith. Regular skipper Pat Cummins made a return from his hamstring issue and led the Australians to an 82-run victory. However, Cummins, who is still managing his injury, will be resting out of the remainder of the series. Smith will make a quick return and take over the team's leadership once again.
Also ruled out of the series is premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon with an injury. The selectors brought in a like-for-like replacement for Lyon in Todd Murphy. Young seamer Jhye Richardson is another comeback man in the squad.
Australia will take an all-pace attack into the Boxing Day Test but captain Steve Smith said that the hosts are yet to settle on their final XI for the fourth AUS vs ENG Test.
England have also announced changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test. Struggling No. 3 Ollie Pope has been dropped and replaced by Jacob Bethell, while express quick Jofra Archer has been ruled out with an injury. The selectors have named seamer Gus Atkinson as his replacement.
Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Date, Time And Venue
The Boxing Day Test between Australia and England will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from Friday, Dec. 26. The match will start at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time.
Australia vs England Ashes 4th Test: Playing XIs
Australia XII: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.
Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Live Telecast Details
The Australia-England fourth Test will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.
Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Live Streaming
The penultimate Test of the Ashes will also be available for digital livestreaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.