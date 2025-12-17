Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test Live On TV And Online?
AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Pat Cummins, who is set to make his return after recovery from a back injury, will lead the Australian side in the third Test.
The third Test match of the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England will start on Dec. 17 at 5 a.m. IST. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval. Australia have opted for minimal tinkering to their squad, though the adjustment is a significant one. Skipper Pat Cummins returns to the line-up and is set to feature in his first competitive outing since the Test series against the West Indies in June-July 2025.
Pat Cummins has not featured in a competitive fixture for five months, with Cricket Australia attributing his absence to a "lumbar bone stress" injury in his lower back. Speaking on Tuesday, Cummins revealed he felt discomfort during his most recent Test, against the West Indies in July at Sabina Park.
Australia have confirmed Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in their XI for the third Test, with Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser omitted. Although Usman Khawaja had recovered from the back issue that kept him out in Brisbane and was retained in the squad, the form of Travis Head and Jake Weatherald at the top of the order ensured there was no room for his return.
England’s campaign has suffered a major blow with Mark Wood ruled out for the rest of the series. The fast bowler is set to fly home following renewed trouble with his left knee, after managing just 11 overs in the opening Test in Perth.
Brendon McCullum had made it clear he intends to retain the same top seven batsmen for the Adelaide Test and England followed through when they confirmed their XI.
Australia vs England Ashes 3rd Test: Date And Time
The third Ashes Test match between Australia and England will start on Dec. 17 at 5 a.m. IST.
Australia vs England Ashes 3rd Test: Venue
The third Ashes Test match between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
Australia vs England Ashes 3rd Test: Live Telecast
Fans in India can watch the action live on the Star Sports Network.
Australia vs England Ashes 3rd Test: Live Streaming
The Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Australia vs England Ashes 3rd Test: Playing XIs
Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
England: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.