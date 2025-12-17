Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test Live On TV And Online?

The third Test match of the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England will start on Dec. 17 at 5 a.m. IST. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval. Australia have opted for minimal tinkering to their squad, though the adjustment is a significant one. Skipper Pat Cummins returns to the line-up and is set to feature in his first competitive outing since the Test series against the West Indies in June-July 2025.

Pat Cummins has not featured in a competitive fixture for five months, with Cricket Australia attributing his absence to a "lumbar bone stress" injury in his lower back. Speaking on Tuesday, Cummins revealed he felt discomfort during his most recent Test, against the West Indies in July at Sabina Park.

Australia have confirmed Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in their XI for the third Test, with Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser omitted. Although Usman Khawaja had recovered from the back issue that kept him out in Brisbane and was retained in the squad, the form of Travis Head and Jake Weatherald at the top of the order ensured there was no room for his return.

England’s campaign has suffered a major blow with Mark Wood ruled out for the rest of the series. The fast bowler is set to fly home following renewed trouble with his left knee, after managing just 11 overs in the opening Test in Perth.

Brendon McCullum had made it clear he intends to retain the same top seven batsmen for the Adelaide Test and England followed through when they confirmed their XI.