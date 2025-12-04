Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test Live On TV And Online?

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia and England are set to meet in the second Test of the Ashes series on Thursday at The Gabba in Brisbane. England arrive under pressure, still seeking their first Ashes series win on Australian soil since 2010-11. They are also reeling from a heavy defeat in the first Test in Perth, which ended inside two days.

Ahead of the Brisbane Test, England have made one change to their squad. Will Jacks comes in for Mark Wood, who was expected to miss out after sitting out of England’s first training session in Brisbane due to a left-knee issue.

The inclusion of Jacks marks a major move, especially as England have opted against fielding another all-pace attack similar to the strategy in Perth. Seamers Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts have been overlooked, despite both featuring in the Lions’ two-day match against a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, where Tongue went wicketless in 16 overs and Potts returned figures of 2-40 from his spell.

Choosing Jacks over frontline spinner Shoaib Bashir also strengthens England’s batting, a move that appears aimed at stabilising the order after their collapse in the series opener.

For Australia, Pat Cummins’ return remains on hold, with the captain again omitted from the squad. The hosts have retained the same squad that took the field in the first Test in Perth. However, they were dealt a blow when Usman Khawaja was ruled out on Dec. 2 afternoon after failing to recover from a back injury. He has not been replaced in the squad, leaving a vacancy in the XI that is likely to be filled by Beau Webster or Josh Inglis, with Travis Head expected to move back up to open.