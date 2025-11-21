Australia vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test Live On TV And Online?

AUS vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test: Australia will take on England in the first Test match of the Ashes starting Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at Perth Stadium from 8 a.m. IST onwards. England are on the hunt for their first Ashes series win in Australia since the 2010/11 campaign. Their recent record makes grim reading: 13 defeats in 15 Tests over the last three tours.

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined for the series opener, Australia's pace bowling faces significant strain. This predicament is unfamiliar for the hosts, who have typically boasted strong seamers in recent years.

Mitchell Starc will be the leader of the pace attack in their absence. Brendan Doggett will make his Test debut in the Ashes opener at Perth and would become the first specialist Australian quick to debut since Scott Boland’s impressive arrival at the Boxing Day Test four years ago.

England have yet to finalise whether they will deploy a purely pace-based attack for the opening Ashes Test in Perth, following the announcement of a 12-player squad that includes both Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir.

Mark Wood has recovered from a tight hamstring sustained during last week’s warm-up match against the Lions and is considered fit. While Wood is likely to be included in the starting XI, England are still weighing up whether to commit fully to an all-seam attack, according to ESPNcricinfo.