Australia vs England, Ashes 2025: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details

AUS vs ENG, Test Series 2025-26: The much awaited Ashes 2025 series is set to begin this week after months of anticipation. England's quest to win the famous urn starts in Perth on November 21. England last lifted the Ashes at home in 2015 and have struggled on Australian soil since, losing 13 of their last 15 Tests Down Under.

Australia will be without captain Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood at the start of the series. Cummins was ruled out due to a back injury and, now, Hazlewood's withdrawal with a hamstring strain has further disrupted the home side’s plans.

Scott Boland is likely to take one of the seamer spots, while uncapped Brendan Doggett may take the other.

At the top of Australia’s batting order, selectors face a tricky decision. Will they go with a specialist opener alongside Usman Khawaja, like Tasmania’s Jake Weatherald, or opt for a makeshift solution such as Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in great domestic form with five centuries this season?

With both Cummins and Hazlewood out, this may be England's best chance in years to claim the first Test in Australia. But their preparation has not been ideal. While England had a solitary warm-up match before the series, most Australian players had taken part in the Sheffield Shield. According to cricketing legend Ian Botham, the visitors could find it tough to handle the bounce and pace of pitches Down Under.

England's pace attack boasts firepower. Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and captain Ben Stokes himself bring pace and aggression. Six of these bowlers regularly clock 90mph or higher. Stokes' experience in high-pressure contests could prove decisive, giving England the edge in crucial moments.

With only days to go before the first ball is bowled, the excitement mounts among fans as the stage is set for a high-octane, high-stakes clash between two of cricket's fiercest rivals.