Australia vs England, Ashes 2025: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details
AUS vs ENG Test Series 2025-26: England last won the Ashes in 2015 and has not claimed a series victory in Australia since 2011.
AUS vs ENG, Test Series 2025-26: The much awaited Ashes 2025 series is set to begin this week after months of anticipation. England's quest to win the famous urn starts in Perth on November 21. England last lifted the Ashes at home in 2015 and have struggled on Australian soil since, losing 13 of their last 15 Tests Down Under.
Australia will be without captain Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood at the start of the series. Cummins was ruled out due to a back injury and, now, Hazlewood's withdrawal with a hamstring strain has further disrupted the home side’s plans.
Scott Boland is likely to take one of the seamer spots, while uncapped Brendan Doggett may take the other.
At the top of Australia’s batting order, selectors face a tricky decision. Will they go with a specialist opener alongside Usman Khawaja, like Tasmania’s Jake Weatherald, or opt for a makeshift solution such as Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in great domestic form with five centuries this season?
With both Cummins and Hazlewood out, this may be England's best chance in years to claim the first Test in Australia. But their preparation has not been ideal. While England had a solitary warm-up match before the series, most Australian players had taken part in the Sheffield Shield. According to cricketing legend Ian Botham, the visitors could find it tough to handle the bounce and pace of pitches Down Under.
England's pace attack boasts firepower. Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and captain Ben Stokes himself bring pace and aggression. Six of these bowlers regularly clock 90mph or higher. Stokes' experience in high-pressure contests could prove decisive, giving England the edge in crucial moments.
With only days to go before the first ball is bowled, the excitement mounts among fans as the stage is set for a high-octane, high-stakes clash between two of cricket's fiercest rivals.
Australia vs England, Ashes 2025: Full Schedule
Friday, November 21: 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 8 a.m. IST
Thursday, December 4: 2nd Test (D/N), The Gabba, Brisbane, 10 a.m. IST
Wednesday, December 17: 3rd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 5:30 a.m. IST
Friday, December 26: 4th Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 5 a.m. IST
Sunday January 4, 2026: 5th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 5 a.m. IST
Australia vs England, Ashes 2025: Live Telecast
Cricket fans in India can catch all the action of the Ashes 2025-26 Test series live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Australia vs England, Ashes 2025: Live Streaming
Cricket fans in India can watch the livestreaming of all matches via JioHotstar.
Australia vs England, Ashes 2025: Squads
Australia Squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
England Squad: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook (VC), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood