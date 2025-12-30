Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Where To Watch And More

AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Australia will meet England in the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground to conclude the Ashes 2025-26 from Sunday, Jan. 4. Aussies, who saw the visitors turn the tables against them in the previous Test in Melbourne, will be aiming to reinforce their dominant streak and finish with a 4-1 scoreline.

England would've got much of their belief back after clinching victory in the Boxing Day Test. Exploiting a surface that offered extravagant seam movement to pacers, the tourists pulled off a four-wicket triumph amidst talks of them being doomed for a 5-0 whitewash.

Ben Stokes' men conceded a first-innings lead of 42 runs even after they dismissed Australia for 152 on Day 1. But the tourists bounced back superbly to once again bundle out the hosts for 132. As the surface began to ease up slightly towards lunch on Day 2, England then attacked their way to the target of 175 at six wickets down. Josh Tongue's 5 for 45 in the first half and Jacob Bethell's critical 40 in the second-innings were their two stand-out performances.

England have put the pressure back in the opposition camp. The Australians will now be desperate to sort out their batting issues if they are to end the five-Test series with another win. The Aussies already hold the Ashes following their trio of victories in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Meanwhile, England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury. "England will not call up a replacement for the fifth Test," according to a official statement dated Dec. 29.