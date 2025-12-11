Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Where To Watch
3rd Ashes Test 2025: The third Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series between arch-rivals Australia and England is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Dec. 17. The Kangaroos, who backed their win in Perth with another sensational triumph in Brisbane, are now set to take on the visitors at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts carry a 2-0 lead into the third Test, which is now a must-win encounter for England.
Having earmarked the series as their ultimate goal, England's Bazball brigade has crumbled under the weight of expectations and pressure. Despite Australia missing their key seamers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the first two Tests, they managed to trigger multiple English collapses and pulled off two comprehensive wins.
The Australians will be further bolstered by the return of Cummins, their full-time skipper, who makes a comeback after his injury-forced absence.
"We feel as though he'll be as best prepared as can be," Australia coach Andrew McDonald told reporters on Tuesday, according to a report in cricket.com.au.
For England, fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to a knee injury. The selectors have named Matthew Fisher as his replacement. While the Aussies eye an unassailable 3-0 advantage in the series, England aim to bounce back strongly.
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Date, Time, Venue
The third Test of the Ashes between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval ground in Adelaide from Wednesday, Dec. 17. The Test match kicks off at 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Squads
Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
England: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher.
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Where To Watch?
The Australia versus England 3rd Ashes Test will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network channels. Cricket fans can also follow the match updates via livestreaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.